Label alignment

As Erik said the vertical-align:middle is probably what’s needed to ensure that the text and the switch align better.

In your example there could be an issue if the font-size on that label was larger than you have shown as the baseline would change accordingly.

e.g… if you add this to your codepen the alignment changes considerably.

.switch { font-size: 3rem; }

Adding the following will see the alignment back to normal.

.switch input { position: absolute; }

This is because the checkbox (without position:absolute added) is not removed from the flow and although it is height:0 it will still affect the line-height should the font-size be increased and the text will move away from the switch.

I would suggest adding the following css:

.switch input { position: absolute; } .switch{vertical-align:middle;}

@coothead’s example uses display:none on the inputs which is why they have no impact on layout however if you make them display:none then keyboard uses can’t tab to them nicely.

As an aside the anonymous text next to the label can often be a source of misery where vertical-align is concerned and its much better to wrap the text in a span and then you can avoid issues later on if they arise because you will be able to target that specific section of text.

<div class="tf"> Table Form: <label class="switch">

i.e.