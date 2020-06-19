Label alignment

So i’m sure this has been asked numerous times, in numerous ways, but it just doesn’t make any sense to me.

<div> Table Form: <label class="switch"> <input type="checkbox" onchange="toggleswitch();"> <span class="slider round"></span> </label> </div>

CSS appled (from w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_switch.asp):

/* The switch - the box around the slider */ .switch { position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 30px; height: 17px; } /* Hide default HTML checkbox */ .switch input { opacity: 0; width: 0; height: 0; } /* The slider */ .slider { position: absolute; cursor: pointer; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; background-color: #ccc; -webkit-transition: .4s; transition: .4s; } .slider:before { position: absolute; content: ""; height: 13px; width: 13px; left: 2px; bottom: 2px; background-color: white; -webkit-transition: .4s; transition: .4s; } input:checked + .slider { background-color: #2196F3; } input:focus + .slider { box-shadow: 0 0 1px #2196F3; } input:checked + .slider:before { -webkit-transform: translateX(13px); -ms-transform: translateX(13px); transform: translateX(13px); } /* Rounded sliders */ .slider.round { border-radius: 17px; } .slider.round:before { border-radius: 50%; }

Result:



but… WHY?

The text is not taking up the full height:



The button doesnt have any padding on top:



If i give the container div a fixed height, the slider sticks out the bottom.

If the text is not there, the div becomes the height of the slider.

Why is the slider below the text baseline?