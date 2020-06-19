Label alignment

So i’m sure this has been asked numerous times, in numerous ways, but it just doesn’t make any sense to me.
<div>
Table Form:
<label class="switch">
<input type="checkbox" onchange="toggleswitch();">
<span class="slider round"></span>
</label>
</div>
CSS appled (from w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_switch.asp):
/* The switch - the box around the slider */
.switch {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
width: 30px;
height: 17px;
}
/* Hide default HTML checkbox */
.switch input {
opacity: 0;
width: 0;
height: 0;
}
/* The slider */
.slider {
position: absolute;
cursor: pointer;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-color: #ccc;
-webkit-transition: .4s;
transition: .4s;
}
.slider:before {
position: absolute;
content: "";
height: 13px;
width: 13px;
left: 2px;
bottom: 2px;
background-color: white;
-webkit-transition: .4s;
transition: .4s;
}
input:checked + .slider {
background-color: #2196F3;
}
input:focus + .slider {
box-shadow: 0 0 1px #2196F3;
}
input:checked + .slider:before {
-webkit-transform: translateX(13px);
-ms-transform: translateX(13px);
transform: translateX(13px);
}
/* Rounded sliders */
.slider.round {
border-radius: 17px;
}
.slider.round:before {
border-radius: 50%;
}
Result:
but… WHY?
The text is not taking up the full height:
The button doesnt have any padding on top:
If i give the container div a fixed height, the slider sticks out the bottom.
If the text is not there, the div becomes the height of the slider.
Why is the slider below the text baseline?