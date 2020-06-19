Label alignment

So i’m sure this has been asked numerous times, in numerous ways, but it just doesn’t make any sense to me.

<div>
Table Form:
<label class="switch">
  <input type="checkbox" onchange="toggleswitch();">
  <span class="slider round"></span>
</label>
</div>

CSS appled (from w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_switch.asp):

/* The switch - the box around the slider */
.switch {
  position: relative;
  display: inline-block;
  width: 30px;
  height: 17px;
}

/* Hide default HTML checkbox */
.switch input {
  opacity: 0;
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
}

/* The slider */
.slider {
  position: absolute;
  cursor: pointer;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  background-color: #ccc;
  -webkit-transition: .4s;
  transition: .4s;
}

.slider:before {
  position: absolute;
  content: "";
  height: 13px;
  width: 13px;
  left: 2px;
  bottom: 2px;
  background-color: white;
  -webkit-transition: .4s;
  transition: .4s;
}

input:checked + .slider {
  background-color: #2196F3;
}

input:focus + .slider {
  box-shadow: 0 0 1px #2196F3;
}

input:checked + .slider:before {
  -webkit-transform: translateX(13px);
  -ms-transform: translateX(13px);
  transform: translateX(13px);
}

/* Rounded sliders */
.slider.round {
  border-radius: 17px;
}

.slider.round:before {
  border-radius: 50%;
}

Result:
but… WHY?
The text is not taking up the full height:
The button doesnt have any padding on top:
image

If i give the container div a fixed height, the slider sticks out the bottom.

If the text is not there, the div becomes the height of the slider.

Why is the slider below the text baseline?

Hi there m_hutley,

is your intention to have the text and slider lined up?

coothead

yes, i’d like the bottom of the slider to rest on the baseline of the text, and not push down any elements below it.