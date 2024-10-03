Konva collission doesn't stop dragging over element

I am using Konva to drag and detect collision, that works, but what I want to do is prevent to be able to drag over an item when the collision has been detected, I am not able to.

Sample code:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/konva@9.3.15/konva.min.js"></script>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <title>Konva Drag and Drop Collision Detection Demo</title>
    <style>
      body {
        margin: 0;
        padding: 0;
        overflow: hidden;
        background-color: #f0f0f0;
      }
    </style>
  </head>

  <body>
    <div id="container"></div>
    <script>
      var width = window.innerWidth;
      var height = window.innerHeight;

      var stage = new Konva.Stage({
        container: 'container',
        width: width,
        height: height,
      });

      var layer = new Konva.Layer();
      stage.add(layer);

      function createShape() {
        var group = new Konva.Group({
          x: Math.random() * width,
          y: Math.random() * height,
          draggable: true,
        });
        var shape = new Konva.Rect({
          width: 30 + Math.random() * 30,
          height: 30 + Math.random() * 30,
          fill: 'grey',
          rotation: 360 * Math.random(),
          name: 'fillShape',
        });
        group.add(shape);

        var boundingBox = shape.getClientRect({ relativeTo: group });

        var box = new Konva.Rect({
          x: boundingBox.x,
          y: boundingBox.y,
          width: boundingBox.width,
          height: boundingBox.height,
          stroke: 'red',
          strokeWidth: 1,
        });
        group.add(box);
        return group;
      }

      for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
        layer.add(createShape());
      }
      layer.on('dragmove', function (e) {
        var target = e.target;
        var targetRect = e.target.getClientRect();
        layer.children.forEach(function (group) {
          // do not check intersection with itself
          if (group === target) {
            return;
          }
          if (haveIntersection(group.getClientRect(), targetRect)) {
            console.log('tar', target);
            console.log('tarRec', targetRect);
            group.findOne('.fillShape').fill('red');
            target.attrs.x(target._lastPos.x);
          } else {
            group.findOne('.fillShape').fill('grey');
          }
        });
      });

      function haveIntersection(r1, r2) {
        return !(
          r2.x > r1.x + r1.width ||
          r2.x + r2.width < r1.x ||
          r2.y > r1.y + r1.height ||
          r2.y + r2.height < r1.y
        );
      }
    </script>
  </body>
</html>