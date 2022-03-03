Kindly help me update the page which shows data after fetching using a dropdown?

What have you tried so far? You’ll need to draw a form, either one for all items, or it might be more suitable to have an individual form for each row. Add suitable html to present the data that needs to be edited in form fields with the original value shown, then add a submit button. Do you want to edit each one individually in stockedit.php , or add in-line editing to the list you’re creating with this code?

When you run into trouble, add more detail showing where you’re having trouble and someone will be able to help.

While you’re in the PHP code, there are a couple of things you should really address:

Don’t use select * when you only use certain columns, select them individually. This has the added bonus that you can look at the query to see which column names are being retrieved. Use prepared statements instead of concatenating user-supplied variables into your query as you do. You’re leaving yourself wide open for SQL attacks, and prepared statements also deal properly with things like single-quotes which will break your query as it stands now.

I’d also suggest that you use the unique ID of the stock item rather than the description to retrieve the information, the same as you would when it comes to storing linked information such as stock transactions, invoices etc. If you have a unique constraint on the description then I guess it doesn’t matter so much.