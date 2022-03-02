Kindly help me update the page which shows data after fetching using a dropdown?

1.This is my view page where I select from dropdown and data filters using it.
<?php
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","loginsystem");
$sql = "select * from stock";
$res = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title></title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="fetch.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<b class="d-inline p-2 bg-primary text-white">Update Stock Here</b><hr>
<b>Select Item name here to update the Stock :</b>
<select id="itemname" onchange="selectItem()">
<option value="Select Item here" selected>Select Item here</option>
<?php while ($rows = mysqli_fetch_array($res)){
?>
<option value="<?php echo $rows['itemname']; ?>"><?php echo $rows['itemname']; ?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select><br><br>
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-primary">
<th>Stock ID</th>
<th>Purchase ID</th>
<th>P.O Quantity</th>
<th>Unit Number</th>
<th>Entry Date</th>
<th>Stock Quantity</th>
<th>Delivery Dates</th>
<th>Update Stocks</th>
</thead>
<tbody id="ans"></tbody>
</table>
</body>
</html>
- This is my script
function selectItem(){
var x = document.getElementById("itemname").value;
$.ajax({
url:"showItem.php",
method: "POST",
data:{
id : x
},
success:function(DataView){
$("#ans").html(DataView);
}
})
}
- This is my table where i fetch data’s
<?php
$k = $_POST['id'];
$k = trim($k);
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","loginsystem");
$sql = "select * from stock where itemname ='{$k}'";
$res = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
while($rows = mysqli_fetch_array($res)){
?>
<tr>
<td><?php echo $rows['id'];?></td>
<td><?php echo $rows['purchaseid'];?></td>
<td><?php echo $rows['poqty'];?></td>
<td><?php echo $rows['unitno'];?></td>
<td><?php echo $rows['entrydate'];?></td>
<td><?php echo $rows['stockqty'];?></td>
<td><?php echo $rows['deliver'];?></td>
<td><a href="stockedit.php?id=<?php echo $row["id"]; ?>">Update</a></td>
</tr>
<?php
}
echo $sql;
?>
Now on the table i want to edit and then update my data kindly help. thanks