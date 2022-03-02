Kindly help me update the page which shows data after fetching using a dropdown?

1.This is my view page where I select from dropdown and data filters using it.

<?php $con = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","loginsystem"); $sql = "select * from stock"; $res = mysqli_query($con, $sql); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title></title> <script type="text/javascript" src="fetch.js"></script> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.0/jquery.min.js"></script> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <b class="d-inline p-2 bg-primary text-white">Update Stock Here</b><hr> <b>Select Item name here to update the Stock :</b> <select id="itemname" onchange="selectItem()"> <option value="Select Item here" selected>Select Item here</option> <?php while ($rows = mysqli_fetch_array($res)){ ?> <option value="<?php echo $rows['itemname']; ?>"><?php echo $rows['itemname']; ?></option> <?php } ?> </select><br><br> <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-primary"> <th>Stock ID</th> <th>Purchase ID</th> <th>P.O Quantity</th> <th>Unit Number</th> <th>Entry Date</th> <th>Stock Quantity</th> <th>Delivery Dates</th> <th>Update Stocks</th> </thead> <tbody id="ans"></tbody> </table> </body> </html>

This is my script

function selectItem(){ var x = document.getElementById("itemname").value; $.ajax({ url:"showItem.php", method: "POST", data:{ id : x }, success:function(DataView){ $("#ans").html(DataView); } }) }

This is my table where i fetch data’s

<?php $k = $_POST['id']; $k = trim($k); $con = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","loginsystem"); $sql = "select * from stock where itemname ='{$k}'"; $res = mysqli_query($con, $sql); while($rows = mysqli_fetch_array($res)){ ?> <tr> <td><?php echo $rows['id'];?></td> <td><?php echo $rows['purchaseid'];?></td> <td><?php echo $rows['poqty'];?></td> <td><?php echo $rows['unitno'];?></td> <td><?php echo $rows['entrydate'];?></td> <td><?php echo $rows['stockqty'];?></td> <td><?php echo $rows['deliver'];?></td> <td><a href="stockedit.php?id=<?php echo $row["id"]; ?>">Update</a></td> </tr> <?php } echo $sql; ?>

Now on the table i want to edit and then update my data kindly help. thanks