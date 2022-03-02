Kindly help me update the page which shows data after fetching using a dropdown?

1.This is my view page where I select from dropdown and data filters using it.


<?php
 $con = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","loginsystem");
 $sql = "select * from stock";

 $res = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
?>


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title></title>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="fetch.js"></script>
    <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
    <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
    </head>
<body>
<b class="d-inline p-2 bg-primary text-white">Update Stock Here</b><hr>    
<b>Select Item name here to update the Stock :</b> 
    <select id="itemname" onchange="selectItem()">
        <option value="Select Item here" selected>Select Item here</option>
    <?php while ($rows = mysqli_fetch_array($res)){
    ?>
        
    <option value="<?php echo $rows['itemname']; ?>"><?php echo $rows['itemname']; ?></option>
    <?php    
}
    ?>   
    </select><br><br>
    <table class="table table-bordered">
    <thead class="table-primary">
                <th>Stock ID</th>
                <th>Purchase ID</th>
                <th>P.O Quantity</th>
                <th>Unit Number</th>
                <th>Entry Date</th>
                <th>Stock Quantity</th>
                <th>Delivery Dates</th>
                <th>Update Stocks</th>
        </thead>
        <tbody id="ans"></tbody>
    </table>
    </body>
</html>
  1. This is my script
function selectItem(){
    
    var x = document.getElementById("itemname").value;
    
    $.ajax({
       url:"showItem.php",
        method: "POST",
        data:{
            id : x
        },
        success:function(DataView){
        $("#ans").html(DataView);
    }
})
}
  1. This is my table where i fetch data’s
<?php
 $k = $_POST['id'];
 $k = trim($k);
 $con = mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","loginsystem");
 $sql = "select * from stock where itemname ='{$k}'";
 $res = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
 while($rows = mysqli_fetch_array($res)){
?>

  <tr>
      <td><?php echo $rows['id'];?></td>
      <td><?php echo $rows['purchaseid'];?></td>
      <td><?php echo $rows['poqty'];?></td>
      <td><?php echo $rows['unitno'];?></td>
      <td><?php echo $rows['entrydate'];?></td>
      <td><?php echo $rows['stockqty'];?></td>
      <td><?php echo $rows['deliver'];?></td>
       <td><a href="stockedit.php?id=<?php echo $row["id"]; ?>">Update</a></td>
  </tr>
<?php
                                        }
echo $sql;
?>

Now on the table i want to edit and then update my data kindly help. thanks