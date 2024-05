The <div> element does not accept key press events.

One way of getting it to work is making the <div> editable:

<div id="Dom-Two" contenteditable="true">Object-Two</div>

Then after you put the cursor (‘caret’) into the text, your code will work when a key is pressed.

Note the keypress event is deprecated:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Element/keypress_event