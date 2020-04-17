Key up function calculation

Here’s the jQuery code version of it:
$(".princi, .taxamt").keyup(function(){
var princAmt = $(".princi").val();
var taxAmt = $(".taxamt").val();
var percentage = 1 + taxAmt / 100;
$(".total").val(princAmt * percentage);
});
The
$(".princi, .taxamt") part is where we use querySelectorAll instead, ans we assign to a local variable otherwise lines get too long.
var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt");
The
.keyup part gets applied to all of those inputs, so we must loop through those inputs, using addEventListener to add the event.
var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt");
inputs.forEach(function(input) {
input.addEventListener("keyup", function () {
...
});
});
The contents in the function are quite straight forward too. Although, as you have multiple different types of elements with the same class name (that’s a bad practice), I need to use
input.total instead of
.total.
var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt");
inputs.forEach(function(input) {
input.addEventListener("keyup", function () {
var princAmt = document.querySelector(".princi").value;
var taxAmt = document.querySelector(".taxamt").value;
var percentage = 1 + taxAmt / 100;
document.querySelector("input.total").value = princAmt * percentage;
});
});
There you go, fully working as vanilla JavaScript.
Improvements are to name the functions:
var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt");
inputs.forEach(function addTaxUpdateEvent(input) {
input.addEventListener("keyup", function inputKeyupHandler() {
var princAmt = document.querySelector(".princi").value;
var taxAmt = document.querySelector(".taxamt").value;
var percentage = 1 + taxAmt / 100;
document.querySelector("input.total").value = princAmt * percentage;
});
});
The triangular shape of the text indents tends to be a bad sign, as it indicates that many nested things are happening, which can be difficult for us to reason about and understand.
As a result it’s beneficial to extract out those functions, which gives us a better understanding of how they connect together.
function taxUpdateHandler() {
var princAmt = document.querySelector(".princi").value;
var taxAmt = document.querySelector(".taxamt").value;
var percentage = 1 + taxAmt / 100;
document.querySelector("input.total").value = princAmt * percentage;
}
function addTaxUpdateListener(input) {
input.addEventListener("keyup", taxUpdateHandler);
}
var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt");
inputs.forEach(addTaxUpdateListener);