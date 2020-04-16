Key up function calculation

Here’s the jQuery code version of it:

$(".princi, .taxamt").keyup(function(){ var princAmt = $(".princi").val(); var taxAmt = $(".taxamt").val(); var percentage = 1 + taxAmt / 100; $(".total").val(princAmt * percentage); });

The $(".princi, .taxamt") part is where we use querySelectorAll instead, ans we assign to a local variable otherwise lines get too long.

var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt");

The .keyup part gets applied to all of those inputs, so we must loop through those inputs, using addEventListener to add the event.

var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt"); inputs.forEach(function(input) { input.addEventListener("keyup", function () { ... }); });

The contents in the function are quite straight forward too. Although, as you have multiple different types of elements with the same class name (that’s a bad practice), I need to use input.total instead of .total .

var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt"); inputs.forEach(function(input) { input.addEventListener("keyup", function () { var princAmt = document.querySelector(".princi").value; var taxAmt = document.querySelector(".taxamt").value; var percentage = 1 + taxAmt / 100; document.querySelector("input.total").value = princAmt * percentage; }); });

There you go, fully working as vanilla JavaScript.

Improvements are to name the functions:

var inputs = document.querySelectorAll(".princi, .taxamt"); inputs.forEach(function addTaxUpdateEvent(input) { input.addEventListener("keyup", function inputKeyupHandler() { var princAmt = document.querySelector(".princi").value; var taxAmt = document.querySelector(".taxamt").value; var percentage = 1 + taxAmt / 100; document.querySelector("input.total").value = princAmt * percentage; }); });

The triangular shape of the text indents tends to be a bad sign, as it indicates that many nested things are happening, which can be difficult for us to reason about and understand.

As a result it’s beneficial to extract out those functions, which gives us a better understanding of how they connect together.