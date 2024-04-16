Key features to consider when choosing an email marketing tool for my business?

Help me to choose best email marketing tool for my business.
Didn’t a guy with your profile picture post a similar message a day or two ago?
And wasnt that account banned? Do you feel that circumventing the ban is a good idea, especially in such an obvious way?
Someone hacked my account. I made a new one.
Just so you’re aware, the forum administration can identify if that’s the case.
But for the moment, lets assume you’re legit. Were the posts in your original post insufficient?
BTW: When you make an account and call it “idealSMTP” (before you change it. Yes, I saw that.), and one of the posts in the previous thread recommended “idealsmtp”… yeah… noone’s gonna buy that you’re ‘hacked’.
Sorry for that. I dont do this again.