Keeping track of users and their actions

I;m trying to keep track of what users (logged in) are doing (actions they complete) when they are logged in

I’m thinking ill need

A table to hold the users

A table to keep track of each session

A table to link each action to a session,

and lastly a table of nothing but actions

create table users ( user_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, name VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, email VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, password VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, created TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP PRIMARY KEY ( user_id ) ); create table users_history ( session_id VARCHAR(50), user_id SMALLINT, logged_in TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, logged_out TIMESTAMP, PRIMARY KEY ( session_id ) ); create table users_actions ( users_history_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, session_id VARCHAR(50), action_id INT, FOREIGN KEY ( action_id ) REFERENCES users ( action_id ), FOREIGN KEY ( session_id ) REFERENCES users ( session_id ), PRIMARY KEY ( users_history_id ) ); create table actions ( action_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, action VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY ( action_id ) );

Is that the correct setup?