Keeping the css, removing the javascript

How would I remove the javascript from here, where I am left with only the compiled css background image pattern?
There is no background image,. That page is made up with hundreds of elements rotated and absolutely stacked together.
If you are looking for a similar gradient effect then have a look here.
http://projects.verou.me/css3patterns/
I’m sure if you spend a few hours playing around you can get close
