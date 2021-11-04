Keeping the css, removing the javascript

HTML & CSS
#1

How would I remove the javascript from here, where I am left with only the compiled css background image pattern?

#2

There is no background image,. That page is made up with hundreds of elements rotated and absolutely stacked together.

If you are looking for a similar gradient effect then have a look here.

http://projects.verou.me/css3patterns/

I’m sure if you spend a few hours playing around you can get close :slight_smile:

#3

