Keeping 2 images centered and separated

I was trying this way:
Maybe that is not a good way.
.container-middle .play-contain {
position: relative;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
transform: translateY(-50%);
float: left;
margin-left: 25px;
width: 277px;
border-radius: 25px;
}
.playa {
position: relative;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
fill: red;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
cursor: pointer;
}
.playb {
position: relative;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
cursor: pointer;
}
<div class="container-middle">
<div class="play-contain">
<svg class="playa " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="play-contain">
<svg class="playb" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>