Keeping 2 images centered and separated

HTML & CSS
How would I keep these centered and separated?

https://jsfiddle.net/kw6np5su/1/

.playa {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;
}

.playb {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 200px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;

}
I was trying this way:
https://jsfiddle.net/g4byzo0h/1/

Maybe that is not a good way.


.container-middle .play-contain {
  position: relative;
   top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  transform: translateY(-50%);
  float: left;
  margin-left: 25px;
  width: 277px;
  border-radius: 25px;
 
}


 .playa {
  position: relative;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;
}

 .playb {
  position: relative;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;
}


 <div class="container-middle">
            <div class="play-contain">
  <svg class="playa " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
    <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
              M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
  </svg>

 </div>



<div class="play-contain">
  <svg class="playb" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
    <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
              M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
  </svg>
 </div>


 </div>
Well I wouldn’t use your existing code to do it as I would use flexbox and get automatic alignments on most things. However sticking with what you’ve got now you could do this.

.playa,.playb {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
}
.playa { 
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  transform:translateX(-50px);
}
 .playb {
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  transform:translateX(50px);
}

That completely replaces the similar playa and playb code of yours.

The simplicity of Flexbox:

image
image1057×681 76.9 KB

A picture is worth a thousand words but the JavaScript animation is even better :slight_smile:

I’m trying to use flex here and I keep getting confused.

I wasn’t able to figure out how to get the background to show:

I made a mess of everything in here:
https://jsfiddle.net/4ntemL9g/

Maybe starting with the working version would be easier to transfer things over.
https://jsfiddle.net/y8mzn5tw/

flex seems like the simplest thing to use, and I’m having trouble with it.

I did this:

.outer {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100%;
}

This would become what now?

This:?

.containera {
  width: 100%;
  min-height: 100%;
  background-image:]

https://jsfiddle.net/y8mzn5tw/2/

.containera {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  /* bottom: 0;*/
  right: 0;
  width: 100%;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  min-height: 100%;
  background-image: