Keeping 2 images centered and separated

HTML & CSS
#1

How would I keep these centered and separated?

https://jsfiddle.net/kw6np5su/1/

.playa {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;
}

.playb {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 200px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;

}
#2

I was trying this way:
https://jsfiddle.net/g4byzo0h/1/

Maybe that is not a good way.


.container-middle .play-contain {
  position: relative;
   top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  transform: translateY(-50%);
  float: left;
  margin-left: 25px;
  width: 277px;
  border-radius: 25px;
 
}


 .playa {
  position: relative;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;
}

 .playb {
  position: relative;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;
}


 <div class="container-middle">
            <div class="play-contain">
  <svg class="playa " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
    <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
              M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
  </svg>

 </div>



<div class="play-contain">
  <svg class="playb" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
    <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
              M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
  </svg>
 </div>


 </div>
#3

Well I wouldn’t use your existing code to do it as I would use flexbox and get automatic alignments on most things. However sticking with what you’ve got now you could do this.

.playa,.playb {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
}
.playa { 
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  transform:translateX(-50px);
}
 .playb {
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  transform:translateX(50px);
}

That completely replaces the similar playa and playb code of yours.

3 Likes
#4

The simplicity of Flexbox:

image
image1057×681 76.9 KB

A picture is worth a thousand words but the JavaScript animation is even better :slight_smile:

3 Likes
#5

I’m trying to use flex here and I keep getting confused.

I wasn’t able to figure out how to get the background to show:

I made a mess of everything in here:
https://jsfiddle.net/4ntemL9g/

Maybe starting with the working version would be easier to transfer things over.
https://jsfiddle.net/y8mzn5tw/

That’s what I am doing now.
Flex seems like the simplest thing to use, and I’m having trouble with it.

I did this:

.outer {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100%;
}

This would become what now?

This:?

.containera {
  width: 100%;
  min-height: 100%;
  background-image:]

https://jsfiddle.net/y8mzn5tw/2/

.containera {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  /* bottom: 0;*/
  right: 0;
  width: 100%;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  min-height: 100%;
  background-image:
#6

becuase you have lots of nested divs it makes it awkward but you;d need something like this.

.outer {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100%;
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
.tcell{
   display: flex;
   min-height: 100%;
   width:100%;
   flex:1 0 100%;
}
.container{
  flex:1 0 100%;
}
.containera{
  width:100%;
  display: flex;
   min-height: 100%;
 }

I gave you a full flex version sometime ago so I’m not keen on working it all out again. :slight_smile:

#7

I’m getting overflow and and blank page.
https://jsfiddle.net/v5whqx9L/3/

.containerb {
  width: 100%;
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100%;

Wouldn’t it be the same as .containera?

.containera{
  width:100%;
  display: flex;
   min-height: 100%;
 }
#8

Did you watch the animation posted above?

What John expected you to do is watch the animation, then look up the terms at the left in a web page that explains Flexbox. Then apply those to your page.

Not understanding Flexbox, you are adding all kinds of needless CSS that is already given to you for free with Flex.

1 Like
#9

That’s because container and containerb are both flex items. You would need to hide .container to allow containerb to be the only one there.

As I said the structure is not built from the ground up to manage all your requirements so you keep running into problems. When you keep adding and changing things you need to decide whether to go back to scratch again or not. Simple changes are ok but when you start adding separate blocks and separate behaviours its time to sit down and map out what needs to happen.

#10

Hiding the container hides the youtube video also.
https://jsfiddle.net/2dL0e93v/1/

When does container get used?

<div class="container hide">

.container {
  flex: 1 0 100%;
}

fadea background image is showing

fadeb background is not.

document.querySelector('html').classList.add('bodyfadea');

document.querySelector('html').classList.add('bodyfadeb');

.bodyfadea,
.bodyfadeb {
  opacity: 0;
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}

.bodyfadea body {
  background-image:
  background-size: 165px 165px;
}

@keyframes fadeBody {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}


/*.bodyfadeb {
  opacity: 0;
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeBody 5s ease forwards;
}*/

.bodyfadeab body {
  background-image:
  background-size: 165px 165px;
}

@keyframes fadeBody {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
#11

Here is the container pushing the buttons wide.

Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 16.38.19
Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 16.38.191852×1184 339 KB

If I set the container to display none then this happens.

Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 16.38.34

You’ll have to work out how to manage it all.

I’m taking a break for my sanity and back on the weekend :slight_smile:

1 Like
#12

I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/2dL0e93v/3/

I also tested it here and get the same thing.
https://jsitor.com/f-3WZDqADu

Why is display: none; getting put on container?

.container {
  flex: 1 0 100%;
  display: none;
}

adding display: none;
I believe hides the video.

no video showing:

1002×378 7.98 KB

no background image showing:

971×376 87.6 KB

#13

Added flex to buttons, removed absolute and margin from buttons.

https://jsfiddle.net/jrLkodf8/

Still, no background showing behind buttons, and youtube video is not showing.

Sometimes 3 buttons are visible, other times there are 9.

I have to figure that out.

Video is visible:
https://jsfiddle.net/vdfz1g49/3/

.container {
  flex: 1 0 100%;
  /*display: none;*/
}

Buttons are no-longer visible.

#14

What happens if you move the hide up one level?

<div class="container hide">

and:

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const cover = evt.currentTarget;
        hide(cover);
        const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playb");
        hide(theplay);
        const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");// changed to container
etc....
#17

This?
https://jsfiddle.net/L0y5d987/

The youtube video is still not viewable.

But you can hear it here, after clicking on the button.
https://jsitor.com/O_NnVATH9

What does that tell you?

Using flex hides youtube videos?

.container {
  flex: 1 0 100%;
}

.containera {
  width: 100%;
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100%;
}

<div class="container hide">
      <div class="containera ">

 function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const cover = evt.currentTarget;
        hide(cover);
        const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playb");
        hide(theplay);
        const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
        hide(thewrap);
        document.querySelector('html').classList.add('bodyfadea');
    }
#18

You seem to have changed the js. In the fiddle before the next rule said show(thewrap) but in your new fiddle you say hide(thewrap).

I still have your old fiddle on a tab and it shows this:

     const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
        show(thewrap);

If I match that in your new fiddle then I see this.

Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 22.42.41
Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 22.42.41918×808 224 KB

#19

YouTube is viewable
https://jsfiddle.net/vu4dpkcL/

.container {
  flex: 1 0 100%;
}

<div class="containera hide">

const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
show(thewrap);

Buttons are not viewable.

YouTube and Buttons are both viewable.
https://jsfiddle.net/vu4dpkcL/1/

https://jsitor.com/U6suAzSRu

.container {
  flex: 1 0 100%;
}

<div class="container hide">

<div class="containera">

const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
show(thewrap);