Keeping 2 images centered and separated

How would I keep these centered and separated?

https://jsfiddle.net/kw6np5su/1/

.playa {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;
}

.playb {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 200px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  cursor: pointer;

}