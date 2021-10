How would I be able to keep the curtains open and not have them close after exiting out of the video/page?

https://jsfiddle.net/hfkc2Lw9/

After they open once, they would stay open, even if you go back into the same video again.

Meaning, after you click on the same svg play a 2nd time, there would be no curtain there and it would already be opened.