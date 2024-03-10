Keep buttons the same size when one button is different from the others

HTML & CSS
1

What would I do here?

https://jsfiddle.net/gsy9dm5w/

.modalA {
  display: flex;
  /*z-index: 3;*/
}

.modal-content {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  flex-direction: column;
  /* added*/
  min-height: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
}

.buttonContainer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  justify-content: space-around;
  align-content: space-around;
  max-width: 398px;
  gap: 10px;
  /*background: red;*/
}

.playButton {
  flex-basis: 126px;
  /* width of each button */
  margin: 0px;
  /* spacing between buttons */
  cursor: pointer;
}

.btn-primary {
  color: #fff;
  background-color: #0d6efd;
  border-color: #0d6efd;
}

.btn {
  display: inline-block;
  font-weight: 400;
  line-height: 1.5;
  text-align: center;
  text-decoration: none;
  vertical-align: middle;
  cursor: pointer;
  -webkit-user-select: none;
  -moz-user-select: none;
  user-select: none;
  background-color: #0d6efd;
  border: 1px solid transparent;
  padding: 6px 12px;
  font-size: 16px;
  border-radius: 4px;
  transition: color 0.15s ease-in-out, background-color 0.15s ease-in-out, border-color 0.15s ease-in-out, box-shadow 0.15s ease-in-out;
}

.btn:hover {
  background-color: #0056b3;
  color: #ffffff;
}

.btn:focus {
  color: #fff;
  background-color: #0b5ed7;
  border-color: #0a58ca;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 4px rgb(0 128 0 / 100%);
}


.btnq {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;

  height: 126px;
  width: 126px;
  

  background: none;
  color: inherit;
  border: none;
  padding: 0;
  font: inherit;
  cursor: pointer;
  outline: inherit;
}

.exitB {
  position: relative;
  margin: 10px auto 0;
  /*  position: absolute;*/
  inset: 0 0 0 0;
  /*z-index: 0;*/
  /*margin: auto auto 0;*/
  /*top: 0px;
  bottom: -1px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;*/
  /*margin: 10px auto 0;*/


  width: 47px;
  height: 47px;
  background: black;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  /*margin: auto;*/
}