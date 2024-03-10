Keep buttons the same size when one button is different from the others

What would I do here?
https://jsfiddle.net/gsy9dm5w/
.modalA {
display: flex;
/*z-index: 3;*/
}
.modal-content {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
flex-direction: column;
/* added*/
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
}
.buttonContainer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-around;
align-content: space-around;
max-width: 398px;
gap: 10px;
/*background: red;*/
}
.playButton {
flex-basis: 126px;
/* width of each button */
margin: 0px;
/* spacing between buttons */
cursor: pointer;
}
.btn-primary {
color: #fff;
background-color: #0d6efd;
border-color: #0d6efd;
}
.btn {
display: inline-block;
font-weight: 400;
line-height: 1.5;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
vertical-align: middle;
cursor: pointer;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
background-color: #0d6efd;
border: 1px solid transparent;
padding: 6px 12px;
font-size: 16px;
border-radius: 4px;
transition: color 0.15s ease-in-out, background-color 0.15s ease-in-out, border-color 0.15s ease-in-out, box-shadow 0.15s ease-in-out;
}
.btn:hover {
background-color: #0056b3;
color: #ffffff;
}
.btn:focus {
color: #fff;
background-color: #0b5ed7;
border-color: #0a58ca;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 4px rgb(0 128 0 / 100%);
}
.btnq {
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
height: 126px;
width: 126px;
background: none;
color: inherit;
border: none;
padding: 0;
font: inherit;
cursor: pointer;
outline: inherit;
}
.exitB {
position: relative;
margin: 10px auto 0;
/* position: absolute;*/
inset: 0 0 0 0;
/*z-index: 0;*/
/*margin: auto auto 0;*/
/*top: 0px;
bottom: -1px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;*/
/*margin: 10px auto 0;*/
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
/*margin: auto;*/
}