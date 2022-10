I am using kadence theme on my websites one is https://inshotapps.com/ and second one is https://freefirebattles.com/ I build my these website on kadence theme the problem is when i open my website on desktop the view is normal but when i open it on mobile the text is spread i change the text size on mobile and check for mobile its showing perfect but when i show on desktop the size of text was also change on desktop what is the solution i am stuck.