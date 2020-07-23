JWT Token Authentication questions

I am trying to understand a few things regarding implementing JWT authentication with Php-JWT and jquery.

I understand that I need to create a secret key that will get passed to the server. How do I create this key… is it something I decide and how long should the key be? Do I store this in a config file and retrieve when the user logs in? I also understand that the server will send back a token after success and this will be stored locally. The token expiration should be short…how do I refresh this so the user dont have to log in again after say every hour?

Hope someone can help me.

Thanks!