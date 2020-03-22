Just...why

Well, not really, but it is quite handy if you have multiple buttons, because you don’t need to undo all changes done in
button in a secondary button that uses a lot of different styles.
Basically, instead of this:
button {
border: 1px dashed green;
color: blue;
padding: 10px;
font-style: italic;
}
.secondary {
border: 0; // don't need a border here
color: green;
padding: 0; // don't need padding here
font-style: normal; // don't want italics here
}
it would become this:
.primary {
border: 1px dashed green;
color: blue;
padding: 10px;
font-style: italic;
}
.secondary {
color: green;
}
where
.secondary does not need to undo a bunch of stuff that was set on
button that it doesn’t need.
This gets worse over time, because imagine you were to add
font-weight: bold; to
button, you would then also need to change
.secondary (and any other buttons …) to undo it there, but
.secondary really had no reason to change, so the fact that you need to change the CSS there is smell that something is wrong.