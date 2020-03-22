Just...why

Andres_Vaquero: Andres_Vaquero: We use LESS and I can see the great convenience in pre-processors however I can also see were we might be abusing them, like when we unnecessarily nest rules creating more specificity than we need.

Very true ( we use Sass so I like to call it Sass abuse). We used …USED to have a lint rule that would disallow Sass nesting beyond 3, but we had to switch linters and that rule wasn’t available. But your ABSOLUTELY correct. We messed with the idea of Sheet switching, but went with critical css and a mobile first strategy as we didn’t want to maintain separate style sheets.

Andres_Vaquero: Andres_Vaquero: Another architectural problem I often see in modern sites that use modern frameworks is that people tend to couple the styles with a component.

At first I was kinda dead set against this also, but there is something to be said for it in SOME cases. We looked at some components that appear only once on our site and associated the CSS for those to the component. It is kinda nice to know if the component isn’t on the page, the CSS for it wont render, but we do reserve that for one offs (our designers LOVE their one offs).

rpkamp: rpkamp: Well, not really, but it is quite handy if you have multiple buttons, because you don’t need to undo all changes done in button in a secondary button that uses a lot of different styles.

Exactly, and it also allows to tie that class to links for those times you want a link to look like a button. If the “defaults” were set directly to the button itself, you would have to repeat the same fro the a tag default styles and that’s not DRY.

James_Hibbard: James_Hibbard: has any kind of real world impact.

I’m a firm believer in death by a thousand cuts. On a large project, any savings count and while Use efficient CSS selectors may have been removed, lighthouse has remove unused css… which is sort of unhelpful since it looks at only the css on the page. Also, not to pick nits:

James_Hibbard: James_Hibbard: .navbar-header ul li { text-transform: uppercase; } instead of: li.header { text-transform: uppercase; }

That would style two different things. first one would style any li, inside a ul, inside an element with the class navbar-header. The second would apply styles to any li with the class header applied, so it doesn’t target the same thing. the li on the second (in this case) is redundant UNLESS you have a reusable class called header you use to style typography. But even in that case, if I had a reusable style that I wanted to be different for li, I’d probably write another class instead of reseting the original to meet the needs of the li.