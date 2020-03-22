Just...why

Well, not really, but it is quite handy if you have multiple buttons, because you don’t need to undo all changes done in button in a secondary button that uses a lot of different styles.

Basically, instead of this:

button {
    border: 1px dashed green;
    color: blue;
    padding: 10px;
    font-style: italic;
}

.secondary {
    border: 0; // don't need a border here
    color: green;
    padding: 0; // don't need padding here
    font-style: normal; // don't want italics here
}

it would become this:

.primary {
    border: 1px dashed green;
    color: blue;
    padding: 10px;
    font-style: italic;
}

.secondary {
    color: green;
}

where .secondary does not need to undo a bunch of stuff that was set on button that it doesn’t need.

This gets worse over time, because imagine you were to add font-weight: bold; to button, you would then also need to change .secondary (and any other buttons …) to undo it there, but .secondary really had no reason to change, so the fact that you need to change the CSS there is smell that something is wrong.

Very true ( we use Sass so I like to call it Sass abuse). We used …USED to have a lint rule that would disallow Sass nesting beyond 3, but we had to switch linters and that rule wasn’t available. But your ABSOLUTELY correct. We messed with the idea of Sheet switching, but went with critical css and a mobile first strategy as we didn’t want to maintain separate style sheets.

At first I was kinda dead set against this also, but there is something to be said for it in SOME cases. We looked at some components that appear only once on our site and associated the CSS for those to the component. It is kinda nice to know if the component isn’t on the page, the CSS for it wont render, but we do reserve that for one offs (our designers LOVE their one offs).

Exactly, and it also allows to tie that class to links for those times you want a link to look like a button. If the “defaults” were set directly to the button itself, you would have to repeat the same fro the a tag default styles and that’s not DRY.

I’m a firm believer in death by a thousand cuts. On a large project, any savings count and while Use efficient CSS selectors may have been removed, lighthouse has remove unused css… which is sort of unhelpful since it looks at only the css on the page. Also, not to pick nits:

That would style two different things. first one would style any li, inside a ul, inside an element with the class navbar-header. The second would apply styles to any li with the class header applied, so it doesn’t target the same thing. the li on the second (in this case) is redundant UNLESS you have a reusable class called header you use to style typography. But even in that case, if I had a reusable style that I wanted to be different for li, I’d probably write another class instead of reseting the original to meet the needs of the li.

Oh yeah, for sure. I’m just interested in if any performance gain is measurable. And if so, how.

Not necessarily.

That’s what I thought was doing :slight_smile:

My bad then, its early and I didn’t comprehend exactly what you were trying to do. In that case the li isn’t really needed. As far as tools, yeah I dont know of any for css only performance testing.

Chrome developer tools has a performance tab where you can record while you interact with a website. Once you finish recording it will show you how many milliseconds it took to complete each of many processes. In terms of styles of a page you would be interested to look at ‘Recalculate Style’, ‘Layout’ and ‘Paint’. You could profile how your media queries are affecting the layout by recording while resizing the page.

It is true that these kind of performance problems are rarely a problem, but they do also happen, and there are pages that are more layout intensive than others. When there are lots of things going on in a page, any optimisation is welcome and can make a website feel slick versus heavy.

Yes but this isn’t exactly a tool like jspref.

I…mostly agree with this thread, though the back of my head is saying “There comes some balance point at which CSS rule processing can’t outweigh HTML transfer time and overhead”. But I freely admit I have no grasp of scale for where that point would be.

IE, to go back to an initial example:

I agree. But there does come some point at which turning

<div class='navbar-header'>
<ul>
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
....

into

<div>
<ul>
<li class='navbar-item'>1</li>
<li class='navbar-item'>2</li>
<li class='navbar-item'>3</li>
....

becomes so weighty on HTML size that it overshadows the CSS processing time. Again, I have no concept or sense of where said balancing point is, or even if it’s practicable/worth consideration, but my head tells me there must be one somewhere.

I think they are different unrelated things, HTML quantity would affect initial page load whereas CSS and style recalculation would affect beyond that in how the page behaves while you interact with it.

Surely the above is sloppy, grossly inefficient and very poor implementation of utilising the Cascading principles of CSS?

I’m not sure i’d call them unrelated, but I take the point; if your CSS is dynamic (or dynamically applied), then there would be more time spent on processing it. That said, if your page is static, then CSS processing time would be equivalent; except that transfer time for the HTML would make a page unreadable, instead of just un-styled.

Um… no? Please explain why you think this would affect the cascade. In other words, please explain your not so nice verbiage as to why you think this is sloppy and inefficient when it comes to the Cascade, please.

I haven’t found any documentation on this. All browsers, a particular browser?

AFAIK a browser uses the HTTP content to build a DOM node tree. I do vaguely recall having seen documentation regarding whether the tree was built ancestor->children or child->ancestors but didn’t find it again after looking for it just now.

This is a beginning
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/First_steps/How_CSS_works


4. The browser parses the fetched CSS, and sorts the different rules by their selector types into different “buckets”, e.g. element, class, ID, and so on. Based on the selectors it finds, it works out which rules should be applied to which nodes in the DOM, and attaches style to them as required (this intermediate step is called a render tree).
5. The render tree is laid out in the structure it should appear in after the rules have been applied to it.
6. The visual display of the page is shown on the screen (this stage is called painting).

I’ve not found any more about the “based on”, “works out” details. To me it seems intuitive to think “cascade” implies drilling down from the ancestor elements to the children elements. But that’s “attaches style” not “read selectors” and it certainly wouldn’t be the only time something was counter-intuitive to me.

My unsubstantiated gut feeling is that any differences in selector choice vs. any given selectors relation to the DOM is relatively insignificant and that the major bottleneck is not getting to the “render tree” but the paint - perhaps most noticeable when there is a repaint.

Right to left information is out there. A simple Google search should do it. Also the Cascade definition doesn’t measure up to what many think, boy did I get schooled on that when I started out. Again I recommend a google on the subject for I am way to tired to type that out.

There were some links in that old thread I linked to such as this one.

http://www.stevesouders.com/blog/2009/06/18/simplifying-css-selectors/

Css is parsed from right to left as that is the most efficient route. It leads to less dead ends in the parsing as it starts from a target and works backwards. It’s explained better in the link above :slight_smile:

These days I don’t believe the speed of parsing even long selectors is a real issue. From my point of view the speed of the rule parsing is less of an issue than writing code that can be easily maintained. Fortunately both these concepts go hand in hand and using selectors wisely both reap benefits.

Long descendant selectors may slow the browser down but more importantly they are difficult to maintain which is why inexperienced users often resort to using !important when they shouldn’t. :slight_smile:

I often see styles written like this:

div.navbar ul li a {color:red}

The div selector is unnecessary and either the ul or the li (or even both) are not needed. It could just as easily be .navbar a{}.

Of course both versions assume the html is consistent and what happens when the client adds another div in the middle or adds another ul for another purpose? Had you simply put the class on the a element then the original code still works.

There is always a trade off between clean html and adding extra classes and it depends on context and on who is going to use the final product. In controlled situations descendant selectors may be fine so is a choice you have to make depending on the task in hand.

Adding extra classes to your html is not really going to make much difference as text doesn’t weigh much and there are far bigger resources to worry about first.

sloppy

It is not exact and anything to do with computers is binary and exact.

inefficient

Repeating identical information when only a single instruction is necessary

Cascading

The specification is aimed at reducing complexity and repetition in the structural content. Simplification makes CSS easier to maintain. Inheriting class styles reduces the need for repetition.

I mean, this is true, but by your own words:

I agree there’s a tradeoff to be had, but I don’t personally think that applying a class to all of any selector under a common ancestor is in the direction of tradeoff i’d go for; as you say, i’d go for .navbar a{} rather than .navbar-link

To be honest most times I would do that also :slight_smile: unless I was building some component that was reusable and not tied to specific tags.

In nearly all designs things change over time and having your css tied to specific tags can be problematic. I have run into this problem several times on large multi developer projects. Being tag agnostic can avoid these issues.

However I don’t think we need to go overboard on it but just something to bear in mind.

At most I’m happy to say .navbar a because I know I can override it using a.special rather than a long chain of selectors.

There’s a good article here that explains the concept better than me.

In the end you make a sensible choice based on the job in hand.

No need to argue as you are entitled to your opinion on the matter. PS, please look up what the cascade in CSS ACTUALLY means. m’kay thanks.

It’s amazing how things circle around continuously.

There was such a backlash around class-itis (was a derivative of div-itis) not that long ago, and now people are advocating using classes again.

Like Paul said, it’s about finding balance. There is a balance between a negligible performance boost and having maintainability. The more complex you make the markup, the greater the chance it’s going to get screwed up by the people maintaining it. Plus the DOM processing savings can be offset by the file transmission costs incurred by the increased page sizes.

That being said, if you have long selectors, a class can make more sense. HOWEVER, often times the long selectors don’t have to be as long as they are. The example you first cited, for example:

.navbar-header ul li {
  text-transform: uppercase;
}

Unless you have multiple types of lists in the element that has the navbar-header class, then this would be just as effective (and lessen your DOM searching)

.navbar-header li {
  text-transform: uppercase;
}
