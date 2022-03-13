Just testing something for TechnoBear!

Take no notice. Nothing to see here!

en.wikipedia.org Gavin Hastings Andrew Gavin Hastings, OBE (born 3 January 1962) is a Scottish former rugby union player. A fullback, he is widely regarded to be one of the best ever Scottish rugby players and was one of the outstanding players of his generation, winning 61 caps for Scotland, 20 of which as captain. He played for Watsonians, London Scottish, Cambridge University, Scotland and the British Lions. He twice toured with the British and Irish Lions, to Australia in 1989 and as captain on the 1993 tour to New Zeal...

en.wikipedia.org Chris Paterson Christopher Douglas Paterson, MBE (born 30 March 1978 in Edinburgh) is an ambassador and specialist coach for the Scotland and Edinburgh rugby union teams. He is a former professional rugby union player who played for Scotland and, for the most part of his career, Edinburgh. Paterson is Scotland's record points scorer with 809 points and second most-capped player with 109 caps. He was capable of playing in a range of positions, including fullback, wing and fly-half. Paterson retired from inte...

en.wikipedia.org Chris Cusiter Christopher Peter Cusiter (born 13 June 1982) is a retired Scottish international rugby union player who played at scrum-half. He played for teams including Glasgow Warriors, Border Reivers and Perpignan before ending his career at Sale Sharks. Cusiter made his first start for Scotland in the 2004 Six Nations match against Wales. During 2005 and 2006 Cusiter suffered a series of injuries representing Scotland. In 2015 he sustained a knee injury against Australia and upon his starting return...

Edit:

OK, I see three oneboxes there, which shouldn’t be. (I only see two in preview.)

en.wikipedia.org Greig Laidlaw Greig Laidlaw (born 12 October 1985) is a Scottish rugby union player. He plays as a scrum-half and as a fly-half for Shining Arcs. Laidlaw holds the record for most caps as captain, 39, of the Scottish national team. He also represented the British & Irish Lions in 2017. Although Laidlaw is a scrum half, he is often used as the first-choice goal kicker by his teams. Laidlaw has scored over 700 points for Scotland in his career and is one of the highest points scorers in rugby union history.

en.wikipedia.org Tim Visser Tim Visser ([ˈtɪm ˈvɪ.sər] born 29 May 1987) is a Dutch rugby union player, who played as a winger for the Scotland national team and for English club Harlequins. Visser was born in De Bilt, and joined the Newcastle Falcons Academy as a teenager, after having been spotted playing in the Amsterdam Sevens. Moving from the Netherlands – where he played for RC Hilversum – to England he joined Barnard Castle School and went on to represent England Schools at under-18 level in 2005. Having signed ...

en.wikipedia.org Gregor Townsend Gregor Peter John Townsend, MBE (born 26 April 1973) is a Scottish rugby union coach and former player. He is currently the head coach of the Scotland national team having previously been an assistant coach from 2009 to 2012. As a player, he won 82 caps for Scotland and two for the British and Irish Lions. He is a former coach of Glasgow Warriors and was a player-coach for Border Reivers. As well as in Scotland, he played club rugby in Australia, England, France and South Africa. As coach of S...

None of those shows oneboxed in preview. We’ll see what happens when I post.

Second edit:

So they all oneboxed, too, although that still doesn’t show in preview. I wonder if it’s because they are all from Wikipedia? I’ll try something else.

CSS-Tricks – 8 Apr 13 A Complete Guide to Flexbox | CSS-Tricks Our comprehensive guide to CSS flexbox layout. This complete guide explains everything about flexbox, focusing on all the different possible properties for the parent element (the flex container) and the child elements (the flex items). It also...

Google Developers Link Schemes | Google Search Central | Documentation... Link schemes and manipulative link practices violate Search Guidelines. Review guidelines on link schemes and learn how they can impact ranking.

en.wikipedia.org Stuart Hogg Stuart Hogg (born 24 June 1992) is a Scottish rugby union player who plays for Exeter Chiefs in the English Premiership and captains the Scottish national team. Hogg plays fullback and can also play fly-half. In the Six Nations, Hogg was twice named player of the tournament- in 2016 and 2017.[citation needed] Hogg toured with the British & Irish Lions in 2013, 2017 and 2021, but his 2017 tour was cut short due to an injury. Hogg comes from the Scottish Borders. His father, John, played rugby...