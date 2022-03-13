Just testing something for TechnoBear!

Take no notice. Nothing to see here!
Edit:
OK, I see three oneboxes there, which shouldn’t be. (I only see two in preview.)
None of those shows oneboxed in preview. We’ll see what happens when I post.
Second edit:
So they all oneboxed, too, although that still doesn’t show in preview. I wonder if it’s because they are all from Wikipedia? I’ll try something else.
1 Like
Just making a second check here, in case TL is a factor. TB has changed my TL to 2 from 3.
1 Like
system
closed
#4
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.