I’m sure many of you folks will follow a list apart, and for those of you who don’t, they are in my humble opinion one of the best references for website accessibility, having published a lot of great articles over the last 20 years. Anyway I thought this was a pretty good read, very relevant to the challenges that we are facing nowadays in the industry, and I thought I’d share it in case someone finds it as good as I did.

Hope you enjoy it:

A List Apart – 14 Nov 19 Responsible JavaScript: Part III Convenience always comes at a price. On the web, developer convenience often means third-party JavaScript—and we pass the hefty cost on to our users. Jeremy Wagner shows us how to get and keep thir…