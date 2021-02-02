Just a bit of functional malarky

I don’t know if this is of interest, the following is just a bit of practice — a doodle as it were.

The solutions are overkill for the task, but good practice all the same.

Task

Based on a simplish task posted on discord

const invent = [ { objects: [{ val: 2 }, { val: 1 }, { val: 1 }] }, { objects: [{ val: 1 }, { val: 0 }, { val: 4 }] }, { objects: [{ val: 1 }, { val: 9 }, { val: 4 }] } ] // expected outcome [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]

I was interested in RAMDA’s pluck function. If two arguments are supplied the function is immediately carried out. If only one argument is supplied a curried function is returned. This is my somewhat naive implementation.

const getProp = (propName, obj) => ( (obj === undefined) ? (obj) => obj[propName] : obj[propName] ) const pluck = (propName, array) => ( (array === undefined) ? (array) => array.map(getProp(propName)) : array.map(getProp(propName)) )

Example usage

const names = [{name:'Rita'}, {name:'Bob'}, {name:'Sue'}] console.log(pluck('name', names)) // ['Rita','Bob','Sue'] const getNames = pluck('name') console.log(getNames(names)) // ['Rita','Bob','Sue']

First attempt

const sum = (x, y) => x + y const sumObjectVals = pluck('objects', invent) // [ [{val:2},{val:1},{val:1}], [ {val:1}, ... {val:4}].... ] .map(pluck('val')) // [ [ 2, 1, 1 ], [ 1, 0, 4 ], [ 1, 9, 4 ] ] .map(values => ({ object: values.reduce(sum) })) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ] console.log(sumObjectVals) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]

Second attempt using a series of chained maps

This required me to make a curried/ish reduce method that I could pass into map

// curried reduce const reduceWith = (fn, opt = null) => (array) => array.reduce(fn, opt) const sumObjectVals2 = invent .map(getProp('objects')) // [ [{val:2},{val:1},{val:1}], [ {val:1}, ... {val:4}].... ] .map(pluck('val')) // [ [ 2, 1, 1 ], [ 1, 0, 4 ], [ 1, 9, 4 ] ] .map(reduceWith(sum)) // [ 4, 5, 14 ] .map(value => ({ object: value })) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ] console.log(sumObjectVals2) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]

Third Attempt with pipe

This time a piped alternative.

One advantage to pipe, unlike the chained methods above, is with the use of a tap function I can log results at various stages throughout the pipe process. (I’m sure there is a clever way to do this with chains as well)

const pipe = (...fns) => value => fns.reduce((f, g) => g(f), value) // enables us to log at various stages of the pipe process const tap = value => (console.log(value), value) // curried map const mapWith = (fn) => (array) => array.map(fn) const getVals = pipe( pluck('objects'), tap, // -> [ [{val:2},{val:1},{val:1}], [ {val:1}, ... {val:4}].... ] mapWith(pluck('val')), tap, // -> [ [ 2, 1, 1 ], [ 1, 0, 4 ], [ 1, 9, 4 ] ] mapWith(reduceWith(sum)), tap, // -> [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ] mapWith(value => ({ object: value })) ) console.log(getVals(invent)) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]

Back to the books : )