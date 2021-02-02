Just a bit of functional malarky

I don’t know if this is of interest, the following is just a bit of practice — a doodle as it were.
The solutions are overkill for the task, but good practice all the same.
Task
Based on a simplish task posted on discord
const invent = [
{
objects: [{ val: 2 }, { val: 1 }, { val: 1 }]
},
{
objects: [{ val: 1 }, { val: 0 }, { val: 4 }]
},
{
objects: [{ val: 1 }, { val: 9 }, { val: 4 }]
}
]
// expected outcome [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]
I was interested in RAMDA’s pluck function. If two arguments are supplied the function is immediately carried out. If only one argument is supplied a curried function is returned. This is my somewhat naive implementation.
const getProp = (propName, obj) => (
(obj === undefined)
? (obj) => obj[propName]
: obj[propName]
)
const pluck = (propName, array) => (
(array === undefined)
? (array) => array.map(getProp(propName))
: array.map(getProp(propName))
)
Example usage
const names = [{name:'Rita'}, {name:'Bob'}, {name:'Sue'}]
console.log(pluck('name', names)) // ['Rita','Bob','Sue']
const getNames = pluck('name')
console.log(getNames(names)) // ['Rita','Bob','Sue']
First attempt
const sum = (x, y) => x + y
const sumObjectVals = pluck('objects', invent)
// [ [{val:2},{val:1},{val:1}], [ {val:1}, ... {val:4}].... ]
.map(pluck('val'))
// [ [ 2, 1, 1 ], [ 1, 0, 4 ], [ 1, 9, 4 ] ]
.map(values => ({ object: values.reduce(sum) }))
// [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]
console.log(sumObjectVals) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]
Second attempt using a series of chained maps
This required me to make a curried/ish reduce method that I could pass into map
// curried reduce
const reduceWith = (fn, opt = null) => (array) => array.reduce(fn, opt)
const sumObjectVals2 = invent
.map(getProp('objects'))
// [ [{val:2},{val:1},{val:1}], [ {val:1}, ... {val:4}].... ]
.map(pluck('val'))
// [ [ 2, 1, 1 ], [ 1, 0, 4 ], [ 1, 9, 4 ] ]
.map(reduceWith(sum))
// [ 4, 5, 14 ]
.map(value => ({ object: value }))
// [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]
console.log(sumObjectVals2) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]
Third Attempt with pipe
This time a piped alternative.
One advantage to pipe, unlike the chained methods above, is with the use of a tap function I can log results at various stages throughout the pipe process. (I’m sure there is a clever way to do this with chains as well)
const pipe = (...fns) => value => fns.reduce((f, g) => g(f), value)
// enables us to log at various stages of the pipe process
const tap = value => (console.log(value), value)
// curried map
const mapWith = (fn) => (array) => array.map(fn)
const getVals = pipe(
pluck('objects'),
tap, // -> [ [{val:2},{val:1},{val:1}], [ {val:1}, ... {val:4}].... ]
mapWith(pluck('val')),
tap, // -> [ [ 2, 1, 1 ], [ 1, 0, 4 ], [ 1, 9, 4 ] ]
mapWith(reduceWith(sum)),
tap, // -> [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]
mapWith(value => ({ object: value }))
)
console.log(getVals(invent)) // [ {object:4},{object:5},{object:14} ]
Back to the books : )