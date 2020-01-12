Jumping to anchor within modal with a fixed header

Hi all,

I am having a bit of a problem. I have a script that is for nested modals, that when a link is clicked it jumps straight to an anchor. It works fine.

However when styling, I would like to have a fixed header as the “.content” div scrolls to the anchor.

When “.content” has a height of 80vh it looks fine, but the script doesn’t scroll to the anchor.

When “.content” has a height of 80% the script works, but the fixed header doesn’t stay fixed and scrolls with the “.content”.

How can I have the script work, but keep a fixed header.

Thanks

FIDDLE

HTML

<a href="#contributors" class="element-item bailey">Bailey</a> <a href="#contributors" class="element-item huijnen">Huijnen</a> <div id="contributors" class="modal"> <div class="modal-container"> <header><span class="close">×</span> <h2>Contributors</h2> </header> <div class="content"> <section> <article> <br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line <div class="item" id="huijnen"> <h4>Huijnen</h4> </div> <br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line <div class="item" id="bailey"> <h4>Bailey</h4> </div> <br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line </article> </section> </div> </div> </div>

JS

//popup nest modals $(function() { const openModals = []; $('.element-item').click(e => { e.preventDefault(); $(e.currentTarget).closest('.modal').add('body').addClass('open'); openModals.push($($(e.currentTarget).attr('href')).show()); }); $(window).add('.close').click(e => { e.stopPropagation(); if ($(e.target).is('.modal, .close')) { const closing = openModals.pop().addClass('modal-content-active'); setTimeout(() => { closing.hide().removeClass('modal-content-active') }, 0); if (openModals.length > 0) { openModals[openModals.length - 1].removeClass('open'); } else $('body').removeClass('open'); } }); }); //jump to anchor in modal $('.huijnen').on('click', function(e) { requestAnimationFrame(() => $('#contributors').animate({ scrollTop: $('#huijnen').offset().top - 40 }, 500)) }); $('.bailey').on('click', function() { requestAnimationFrame(() => $('#contributors').animate({ scrollTop: $('#bailey').offset().top - 40 }, 500)) });

CSS