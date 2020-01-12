Jumping to anchor within modal with a fixed header

Hi all,
I am having a bit of a problem. I have a script that is for nested modals, that when a link is clicked it jumps straight to an anchor. It works fine.
However when styling, I would like to have a fixed header as the “.content” div scrolls to the anchor.
When “.content” has a height of 80vh it looks fine, but the script doesn’t scroll to the anchor.
When “.content” has a height of 80% the script works, but the fixed header doesn’t stay fixed and scrolls with the “.content”.
How can I have the script work, but keep a fixed header.
Thanks
HTML
<a href="#contributors" class="element-item bailey">Bailey</a>
<a href="#contributors" class="element-item huijnen">Huijnen</a>
<div id="contributors" class="modal">
<div class="modal-container">
<header><span class="close">×</span>
<h2>Contributors</h2>
</header>
<div class="content">
<section>
<article>
<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line
<div class="item" id="huijnen">
<h4>Huijnen</h4>
</div>
<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line
<div class="item" id="bailey">
<h4>Bailey</h4>
</div>
<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line<br>line
</article>
</section>
</div>
</div>
</div>
JS
//popup nest modals
$(function() {
const openModals = [];
$('.element-item').click(e => {
e.preventDefault();
$(e.currentTarget).closest('.modal').add('body').addClass('open');
openModals.push($($(e.currentTarget).attr('href')).show());
});
$(window).add('.close').click(e => {
e.stopPropagation();
if ($(e.target).is('.modal, .close')) {
const closing = openModals.pop().addClass('modal-content-active');
setTimeout(() => {
closing.hide().removeClass('modal-content-active')
}, 0);
if (openModals.length > 0) {
openModals[openModals.length - 1].removeClass('open');
} else $('body').removeClass('open');
}
});
});
//jump to anchor in modal
$('.huijnen').on('click', function(e) {
requestAnimationFrame(() =>
$('#contributors').animate({
scrollTop: $('#huijnen').offset().top - 40
}, 500))
});
$('.bailey').on('click', function() {
requestAnimationFrame(() => $('#contributors').animate({
scrollTop: $('#bailey').offset().top - 40
}, 500))
});
CSS
.modal { box-sizing: border-box; display: none; position: fixed; z-index: 1; padding-top: 3.125rem; left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; overflow: auto; transition: all 1.0s ease; }
/* The Close Button */
.close { z-index: 1000; font-size: 3vw; float: right; transition: all 0.3s ease; }
/* Modal Content */
header, .content { width: 60%; margin: auto; }
.content { height: 80%; padding-top: 3%; padding-bottom: 3%; -ms-flex: 1 1 auto; -webkit-flex: 1 1 auto; flex: 1 1 auto; overflow: auto; min-height: 0; font-size: 2vw; }