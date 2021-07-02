July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Time for another challenge!

The theme for this month is “Birds, Bees and Butterflies”. Photos can be of actual creatures, carvings, stained glass windows - anything which fits the theme.

The only rules for posting pictures are:

They must be on the specified theme

They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.