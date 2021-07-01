July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Time for another challenge! smile

The theme for this month is “Birds, Bees and Butterflies”. Photos can be of actual creatures, carvings, stained glass windows - anything which fits the theme.

The only rules for posting pictures are:

  • They must be on the specified theme
  • They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.

To get us started, here is a Red Admiral butterfly:

P1320282
Some giant bees from Edinburgh Zoo’s first giant lantern event (December 2017).

P1330573
P1330656
Red-tailed Hawk

Yellow jacket on a peony. Btw, I’m allergic to bees, I had it zoomed in max to avoid getting stung.

image
I’ve never managed to get a decent photo of a bee, because they’re always so stereotypically busy they come out blurred. However, I took this a few minutes ago in our garden:

Bee
