July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Birds do seem to notice when there might be food around. Another from the Red Kite feeding session, which is a little more organised than I was expecting.

That photo is both fascinating and terrifying at the same time…

And yet it only captures a fraction of the activity. When I said it’s an organised feeding, it’s basically a guy that drives a tractor into a field with a massive bucket of raw meat, and then forks that raw meat over a field that has observation hides around the edge. We arrived in the area an hour or so before the feeding, and the kites were circling at that point - they knew what was coming. It’s very interesting to watch, and I say that as someone who isn’t really interested in ornithology at all.

This is a juvenile Wren.

Some amazing photos here!

An Oystercatcher:

A Mute Swan pretending to be a Flamingo. smile

Northern Rockhopper Penguin at Edinburgh Zoo.

A Song Thrush.

A male House Sparrow:

I love this butterfly

A Small Tortoiseshell butterfly:

A butterfly chandelier from the same place…

A juvenile Lapwing.

A (European) Robin:

This is a Spotted Flycatcher, which is one of my favourite birds. It’s a summer migrant from Africa, which is not that unusual, but it doesn’t have the sleek build of other migrants like swallows, martins and terns. It always looks to me to be more of a sprinter than a marathon runner, and that somehow makes its migratory feats even more impressive. smile

This isn’t my best bird photo, but it’s possibly my favourite. smile Taken from my office window, I just love the way the Greenfinch on the left is apparently disapproving of the mess the one on the right is getting into while feasting on rosehips.

