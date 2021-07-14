July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Flamingos, Edinburgh Zoo.

From the butterfly house at the Strong Museum in Rochester, NY

An uncooperative bird…

Do sculptures of birds count? :smiley:

From a local zoo/nature preserve

A crane across the street from our house…

Can you find the bird hiding in the bush in front of our house?

Gee, I wonder if the ducks and geese know they’re going to be fed?

Last one. A different nature preserve…

Birds do seem to notice when there might be food around. Another from the Red Kite feeding session, which is a little more organised than I was expecting.

That photo is both fascinating and terrifying at the same time…

And yet it only captures a fraction of the activity. When I said it’s an organised feeding, it’s basically a guy that drives a tractor into a field with a massive bucket of raw meat, and then forks that raw meat over a field that has observation hides around the edge. We arrived in the area an hour or so before the feeding, and the kites were circling at that point - they knew what was coming. It’s very interesting to watch, and I say that as someone who isn’t really interested in ornithology at all.

This is a juvenile Wren.

Some amazing photos here!

An Oystercatcher:

A Mute Swan pretending to be a Flamingo. smile

Northern Rockhopper Penguin at Edinburgh Zoo.

A Song Thrush.

A male House Sparrow:

Awwwww… Cuteee :hearts:

Owl