July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Some giant bees from Edinburgh Zoo’s first giant lantern event (December 2017).
I’ve never managed to get a decent photo of a bee, because they’re always so stereotypically busy they come out blurred. However, I took this a few minutes ago in our garden:
Birds do seem to notice when there might be food around. Another from the Red Kite feeding session, which is a little more organised than I was expecting.
That photo is both fascinating and terrifying at the same time…