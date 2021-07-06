July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Community
#3

Some giant bees from Edinburgh Zoo’s first giant lantern event (December 2017).

P1330573
P13305732560×1440 1.58 MB

P1330656
P13306562560×1440 652 KB

2 Likes
#4

Red-tailed Hawk

4 Likes
#5

Yellow jacket on a peony. Btw, I’m allergic to bees, I had it zoomed in max to avoid getting stung.

image
image2048×1536 432 KB

3 Likes
#6

I’ve never managed to get a decent photo of a bee, because they’re always so stereotypically busy they come out blurred. However, I took this a few minutes ago in our garden:

Bee
Bee1440×1920 1.31 MB

4 Likes
#8

This is a very co-operative male Stonechat I encountered a couple of years ago:

P1350439a
P1350439a2250×3000 1.06 MB

P1350386
P13503864000×3000 1.29 MB

5 Likes
#9

This is a Cooper’s Hawk that I found on my backyard tree.

image
image2394×3192 1.94 MB

4 Likes
#10

A juvenile Pied Wagtail:

pied-wagtail3
pied-wagtail32400×1350 1.18 MB

3 Likes
#12

At a Red Kite feeding session a few years ago.

procIMGP9399
procIMGP93991024×719 22 KB

4 Likes
#13

Grey Heron, on the River Ness in Inverness.

P1320300
P13203002560×1440 1.56 MB

2 Likes
#14

A Peacock butterfly:

P1300666
P13006662560×1920 1 MB

4 Likes
#15

Flamingos, Edinburgh Zoo.

P1330596
P13305962560×1440 1.55 MB

P1330775
P13307752560×1440 648 KB

P1330768
P13307682560×1440 772 KB

1 Like
#16

From the butterfly house at the Strong Museum in Rochester, NY

image
image652×870 214 KB

image
image652×870 235 KB

image
image652×870 235 KB

image
image652×870 217 KB

An uncooperative bird…

image
image652×870 148 KB

3 Likes
#17

Do sculptures of birds count? :smiley:

image
image652×870 282 KB

image
image652×870 208 KB

3 Likes
#18

From a local zoo/nature preserve

image
image652×870 178 KB

image
image1160×870 554 KB

2 Likes
#19

A crane across the street from our house…

image
image1160×870 304 KB

1 Like
#20

Can you find the bird hiding in the bush in front of our house?

image
image652×870 266 KB

1 Like
#21

Gee, I wonder if the ducks and geese know they’re going to be fed?

image
image1160×870 508 KB

2 Likes
#22

Last one. A different nature preserve…

image
image1160×870 337 KB

1 Like
#23

Birds do seem to notice when there might be food around. Another from the Red Kite feeding session, which is a little more organised than I was expecting.

procIMGP9384
procIMGP93841400×930 37.7 KB

3 Likes
#24

That photo is both fascinating and terrifying at the same time…