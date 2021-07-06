July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

#1

Time for another challenge! smile

The theme for this month is “Birds, Bees and Butterflies”. Photos can be of actual creatures, carvings, stained glass windows - anything which fits the theme.

The only rules for posting pictures are:

  • They must be on the specified theme
  • They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.

#2

To get us started, here is a Red Admiral butterfly:

P1320282
#3

Some giant bees from Edinburgh Zoo’s first giant lantern event (December 2017).

P1330573
P1330656
#4

Red-tailed Hawk

#5

Yellow jacket on a peony. Btw, I’m allergic to bees, I had it zoomed in max to avoid getting stung.

image
#6

I’ve never managed to get a decent photo of a bee, because they’re always so stereotypically busy they come out blurred. However, I took this a few minutes ago in our garden:

Bee
#8

This is a very co-operative male Stonechat I encountered a couple of years ago:

P1350439a
P1350386
#9

This is a Cooper’s Hawk that I found on my backyard tree.

image
#10

A juvenile Pied Wagtail:

pied-wagtail3
#12

At a Red Kite feeding session a few years ago.

procIMGP9399
#13

Grey Heron, on the River Ness in Inverness.

P1320300
#14

A Peacock butterfly:

P1300666
#15

Flamingos, Edinburgh Zoo.

P1330596
P1330775
P1330768
#16

From the butterfly house at the Strong Museum in Rochester, NY

image
image
image
image
An uncooperative bird…

image
#17

Do sculptures of birds count? :smiley:

image
image
#18

From a local zoo/nature preserve

image
image
#19

A crane across the street from our house…

image
#20

Can you find the bird hiding in the bush in front of our house?

image
