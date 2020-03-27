JSON key value pairs to HTML table in JS

I have an endpoint that I’ve parsed and want to iterate through the data placing the key in one table cell and the value in another. I want to loop through this and display everything one row at a time.

I am new to this so please be gentle.

First of all, welcome. :slight_smile:
We’ll try and be gentle.

Are you trying to put data into an EXISTING table, or are you trying to dynamically CREATE a table? Because that’s two different approaches.

I thought it best to make the header static and just loop through the data and dynamically create the rows from the information. The JSON is very simple and I can’t believe there aren’t good examples out there. The endpoint only returns a key with a value. I wanted to put the key in the first column and the value in the second.

Oh there are examples out there, but it’s more about piecing the examples together into doing what you want them to do specifically.

Let’s look at this:
Table insertRow() Method

That is a clean and simple example of how to create a table row, put two cells in it, and then put data in those cells. We just need to make a couple of replacements in that code for values.

Give it a try, see what you come up with. If you get stuck, come back, show me your code, and we’ll try and figure out where it went wrong.