JSON key value pairs to HTML table in JS

#2

First of all, welcome. :slight_smile:
We’ll try and be gentle.

Are you trying to put data into an EXISTING table, or are you trying to dynamically CREATE a table? Because that’s two different approaches.

#3

I thought it best to make the header static and just loop through the data and dynamically create the rows from the information. The JSON is very simple and I can’t believe there aren’t good examples out there. The endpoint only returns a key with a value. I wanted to put the key in the first column and the value in the second.

#4

Oh there are examples out there, but it’s more about piecing the examples together into doing what you want them to do specifically.

Let’s look at this:
Table insertRow() Method

That is a clean and simple example of how to create a table row, put two cells in it, and then put data in those cells. We just need to make a couple of replacements in that code for values.

Give it a try, see what you come up with. If you get stuck, come back, show me your code, and we’ll try and figure out where it went wrong.

#5

I’m pretty much at this point:

$("#responseTable").hide();
$("#clickDaButton").click(
function(e){
e.preventDefault();

$.ajax({
url:'/getEndpoint';
type: 'GET',
dataType: 'JSON',
contentType: 'application/json',
success: function(response) {
var showMyData = JSON.stringify(response, null, 4)
$('#responseTable table tbody').html();

I am having the hangup mostly here

}
})
$('#responseTable').show();
});

I know I need to loop through the data and do something like this but don’t how to call the key/value from the JSON properly.

table += '<tr>';
$.each(item_array, function (key, value) {
            table += '<td>' + key[i] + '</td>' + '<td>' + value[i] + '</td>';
        });
 table += '</tr>';
#6

What do you get in the javascript console if you put
console.log(showMyData)
after you declare showMyData?

#7

The endpoint data:

{“ITEM1”:“THINGONE”,“ITEM2”:“THINGTWO”}

#8

okay, so the data is being sent as a single object, not in an array.

Example number 2:
JavaScript for/in Statement

response is an object.

#10

Ignore that last post, i’m an idiot sometimes. It’s an object not an array, x is the key.

#11

I didn’t see two examples or I’m not reading the page right. Also, you lost me. So in the example on the page it shows the JSON being declared as a variable. (person) But this endpoint just spits back data as an object with no title for lack of a better term.

So my question is where do I start my for/in statement inside the .html()?

#12

response is the ‘title’ of your variable. the ajax function has formed it for you.
the ajax has effectively done

let response = {“ITEM1”:“THINGONE”,“ITEM2”:“THINGTWO”}

Use the first example I showed you - your table’s “ID” is responseTable -
Loop through the properties of the response object.
For every property, add a row, insert two cells, put x into the first cell, and put response[x] in the second.

#13

Ah. Gotcha. Thank you. Will do.

#14

I screwed something up big time.

success: function(response) {
var showMyData = JSON.stringify(response, null, 4)
$('#responseTable table tbody').html(
var x;
for (x in response) {
var row = table.insertRow(0);
var keyCell = row.insertCell(0);
var valCell = row.insertCell(1);
keyCell.innerHTML = x;
valCell.innerHTML = response[x];
});
}
})
$('#responseTable').show();
});

I get an Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token ‘var’ when I go to the page. When I click on the button it simply resets the page.

#15

okay, we’re not putting this code inside the html function. Let’s remove that for the moment.

Replace this line:
$('#responseTable table tbody').html(
with this one:
var table = document.getElementById("responseTable");

and we need to clean up the ending a bit. Too many }'s and )'s. What are you using to edit your files?

#16

VSCode

#17

I can’t iterate through using something like this?

success: function(response) {
for (i = 0; i < response.length; i++) {
$.each(response, function(key, val) {
$('#responseTable table tbody').html(`'<tr><td>' + ${key} + '</td><td>' + ${val} + '</td></tr>'`);
});
}

#responseTable is the container div I have the table in because I’m using Bootstrap

#18

I don’t get errors with that code but also don’t get a response.

#19

ah, okay, thats important to know.

If you insist on force-feeding yourself into a jquery corner, you can use .each on the result set, but:

  • '<tr><td>' + ${key} + '</td><td>' + ${val} + '</td></tr>' why you’re now trying to shoehorn in string literals to this i’m not sure.

  • .html()'ing the table body over and over is just going to replace what you’ve got. You could try appending it, so $('#responseTable table tbody').html($('#responseTable table tbody').html()+'<tr><td>' + key + '</td><td>' + val + '</td></tr>');

  • use each or for, not both.

#20

Sorry. I don’t mean to be difficult. I used string literals in a prior lesson and thought they could somehow be relevant.

#21

See, this is kind of the problem, you’re trying to do differential equations before you’ve learned to do addition.

Keep it as simple as you possibly can.

#22

You’re right. I will go back to your previous solution.