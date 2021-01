Well you always have the option of going through the Google People API for creating contacts. Below is the PHP quickstart for showing you how you can quickly read people from the API. With it you could start building your own JSON file and using that JSON file you could again use the API to read the JSON and create contacts.

But if you are looking for some kind of automated way of doing this from Google themselves, it appears that they don’t provide that out of the box… only the CSV files.

I hope that at least gets you started if you wish to create some tool for doing this.