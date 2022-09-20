Json data update in MySQL

I am saving the data in my database like {"name":"User Name","age":"32","gender":"M"} I have concern when I am updating this data I want to add some more data with this JSON like "city":"City_Name","state":"State_Name" .

so after update the final data will be like this {"name":"User Name","age":"32","gender":"M","city":"City_Name","state":"State_Name"}

----------------------------------------------------------------------- | ID | col_name ----------------------------------------------------------------------- | 1 | {"name":"User Name","age":"32","gender":"M"}

I can able to update existing data in JSON but don’t know How I add new data in JSON with an update query in phpMyAdmin.

Please help How me achieve the goal.

for updating, I am using the code below.