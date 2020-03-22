JSON Data - Set Text Input Based On Select Menu Value

Looks easy enough. What you do it to give the select element a change event handler. That handler then gets the value of the select element, and gets then company rate, and updates the text input.

give the select element

a change event handler

handler then gets the value of the select element

and gets then company rate

and updates the text input

give the select element a change event handler

When working with form elements, it’s best if the form has a unique identifier, and the elements within it have name attributes so that we can easily access them later on. Here. I’m giving the company info select and the company rate input names.

<form id="companyForm"> Company info: <select name="companyInfo"> <option value="1">ABC</option> <option value="2">DEF</option> <option value="3">XYZ</option> </select><br><br> Company rate: <input type="text" name="companyRate" value=""><br> </form>

We can now easily give the select element a change handler.

const form = document.querySelector("#companyForm"); const companyInfo = form.elements.companyInfo; function infoChangeHandler(evt) { } companyInfo.addEventListener("change", infoChangeHandler);

That infoChangeHandler is currently an empty function, but we’ll add more to it soon.

handler then gets the value of the select element

When you trigger the event, the browser gives the event info to the handler, letting us easily get things about the event, such as the element involved.

function infoChangeHandler(evt) { const selectInfo = evt.target; const infoValue = selectInfo.value; }

and gets then company rate

We can then use that value to find the company rate

function getCompanyRate(infoValue) { const data = company_data.find( (data) => data.company_id === infoValue ); return data.company_rate; } function infoChangeHandler(evt) { const selectInfo = evt.target; const infoValue = selectInfo.value; const companyRate = getCompanyRate(infoValue); }

and updates the text input

function infoChangeHandler(evt) {

const selectInfo = evt.target;

const infoValue = selectInfo.value;

const companyRate = getCompanyRate(infoValue);

form.elements[“companyRate”].value = companyRate;

}

And, update on page load

It would be nice if we can simulate a change event when the page loads, to populate the company rate. We can create a change event and dispatch that to the select element.

const changeEvent = new MouseEvent('change', { view: window, bubbles: true, cancelable: true }); companyInfo.dispatchEvent(changeEvent);

Summary

Here is the scripting code in full:

var company_data = [ { company_id: '1', company_ref: 'ABC', company_rate: '300' }, { company_id: '2', company_ref: 'DEF', company_rate: '400' }, { company_id: '3', company_ref: 'XYZ', company_rate: '500' } ]; const form = document.querySelector("#companyForm"); function getCompanyRate(infoValue) { const data = company_data.find( (data) => data.company_id === infoValue ); return data.company_rate; } function infoChangeHandler(evt) { const selectInfo = evt.target; const infoValue = selectInfo.value; const companyRate = getCompanyRate(infoValue); form.elements["companyRate"].value = companyRate; } const companyInfo = form.elements.companyInfo; companyInfo.addEventListener("change", infoChangeHandler); const changeEvent = new MouseEvent('change', { view: window, bubbles: true, cancelable: true }); companyInfo.dispatchEvent(changeEvent);

and you can play with it at https://jsfiddle.net/arh13jvd/