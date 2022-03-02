JSON, API and APPs

Well this is using fetch, which seems to be a sensible approach.

// helper for convenience const getElem = (selector, root = document) => root.querySelector(selector) fetch('https://freegeoip.app/json/') .then(response => response.json()) .then( // destructuring to get data properties ({country_name, country_code, city, ip}) => { const countryClassName = `flag-icon-${country_code.toLowerCase()}` getElem('#country').textContent = country_name getElem('#city').textContent = city getElem('#ip-address').textContent = ip // with classList.add multiple classnames need to be comma separated getElem('#flag').classList.add('flag-icon', countryClassName) } ) .catch((error) => { console.error('Error:', error); })

BTW, Initially I couldn’t get this to work. It turned out the chrome Ublock extention was preventing a fetch from freegeoip.app