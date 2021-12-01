JSON, API and APPs

Well this is using fetch, which seems to be a sensible approach.
This is what I came up with based on your jquery script
// helper for convenience
const getElem = (selector, root = document) => root.querySelector(selector)
fetch('https://freegeoip.app/json/')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(
// destructuring to get data properties
({country_name, country_code, city, ip}) => {
const countryClassName = `flag-icon-${country_code.toLowerCase()}`
getElem('#country').textContent = country_name
getElem('#city').textContent = city
getElem('#ip-address').textContent = ip
// with classList.add multiple classnames need to be comma separated
getElem('#flag').classList.add('flag-icon', countryClassName)
}
)
.catch((error) => {
console.error('Error:', error);
})
BTW I couldn’t get this to work. It turned out the chrome Ublock extention was preventing a fetch from freegeoip.app