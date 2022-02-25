Jscolor previewElement

I use the code below to use jscolor:

<script src="jscolor.js"></script> <p> Large preset: <input value="#AA0000" data-jscolor="{preset:'large', position:'right',closeButton:true, closeText:'Close', backgroundColor:'#FFFFFF', buttonColor:'#000000', previewElement:'#pr1'}"> </p> <em id="pr1" style="display:inline-block; padding:1em;">previewElement</em>

It works fine when I change color. But on page load the preview background is showing jscolor default, not my set value as #AA0000 . I guess I am doing something wrong with previewElement:'#pr1' .

https://jscolor.com/docs/#api--opts--previewElement

What should I do to fix it?

PS. strangely enough it works fine on their sandbox, but still the problem above on my own html page. my html page does not contain anything other than code above. Please advise.