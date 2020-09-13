JS Using data-attributes inside conditionals

I have a bootstrap modal with 3 options users can select. If they choose the 3rd option (Search by service), it takes you to a new panel (#service-box) with a list of service options. I’m trying to add functionality so that when the user clicks once of the services it shows the #service-options panel with locations that offer that service.

I have it hard coded now to show all three locations on the #service-options panel, but I’m trying to figure out a way that I can add an attribute to each service so that when clicked It takes them to #service-options panel with buttons for only the locations with that attribute.

Here is a code pen with what I have so far…

https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/poyKvjQ?editors=1010

<div id="service-box" class="service-box toggleSearch" style="display: none;"> <div class="row mb20"> <p class="close sidebarClose"> Back <i class="fas fa-angle-right"></i></p> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-6 uc"> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 1,Location 3" href="#">Service 1</a></p> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 1,Location 2" href="#">Service 2</a></p> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 1,Location 2" href="#">Service 3</a></p> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 1,Location 2" href="#">Service 4</a></p> </div> <div class="col-xs-6"> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 3" href="#">Service 5</a></p> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 2, Location 3" href="#">Service 6</a></p> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 1,Location 2, Location 3" href="#">Service 7</a></p> <p><a class="service btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block btn-toggle" data-destination="#service-options" data-locations="Location 1,Location 2" href="#">Service 8</a></p> </div> </div> <p class="close sidebar Close"> Back <i class="fas fa-angle-right"></i></p> </div><!-- close service-box --> <div id="service-options" class="service-box toggleSearch" style="display: none;"> <div class="row mb20"> <p class="close sidebarClose"> Back <i class="fas fa-angle-right"></i></p> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-12 uc"> <p><a class="btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block" href="">Location 1</a></p> <p><a class="btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block" href="">Location 2</a></p> <p><a class="btn btn-lg btn-outline-dark btn-block" href="">Location 3</a></p> </div> </div> <p class="close sidebarClose"> Back <i class="fas fa-angle-right"></i></p> </div><!-- close service-box --> $(document).ready(function () { $(".btn-toggle").click(function () { //var destination = $(this).attr("href"); var destination = $(this).data("destination"); $(".search-box").slideUp("slow"); $(destination).slideDown("slow"); }); $(".close").click(function () { $(".search-box").slideDown("slow"); $(".toggleSearch").slideUp("slow"); }); });

Any help would be greatly appreciated.