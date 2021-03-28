JS to reposition elements when they leave the viewport?

I’m looking for a way to reposition elements on the bottom-right of the viewport once the elements are scrolled out of the viewport from their original position.

I can’t find an example at the moment, but this is common with video ads and also blog posts that have embedded video/audio players.

For example, suppose I have an embedded Youtube Video/Soundcloud. It’s positioned by default at the top of the page. But, once the the user scrolls down the viewport, after the media player element is

I’m a noobie, but the best thing I can come up with is to pass the height of the media player and then add the scroll listener to position:fixed the media player element once they’ve scrolled down enough.

What’s the best way to tackle this?