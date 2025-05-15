JS timing out

Somewhat clueless here. It seems that if I leave the browser window open, eventually my JavaScript seems to break. I am not sure if the browser is “timing out” but it seems to forget what it already knows e.g. my variables etc. After this “time out” happens, when interacting with the DOM again the browser can’t successfully carry out my JavaScript functions correctly or event at all.

Should I add a fake click event? If so, how often? Is there a better solution? Is there a way to identify how long before the fake event should be triggered?

What I don’t like about this fake event trigger is that it depends on the browsers memory and will be constantly running counting down the milliseconds. I don’t like having a settimeout function in place constantly.