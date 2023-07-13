Js sum function() not working properly

I created a function where if the number is the string, float, init, number, or anything the final output will come as valid when we will do any calculation on that.
let num1 = 1.2;
let num2 = 1;
let num3 = "1.2";
let num4 = "1";
I also trying to do if the output has any decimals it will convert to number fixed(2) other will no decimal will show.
My function is correct I thing but when I run the below example it returns the wrong output, please help how to fix it.
function toIntWithFixed(num) {
if (typeof num === "string") {
num = Number(num);
}
if (num % 1 !== 0) {
// Convert the decimal value to fixed(2)
num = Math.round(num * 100) / 100;
} else {
// No decimal value, so just return the number
num = Math.floor(num);
}
return num;
}
let num1 = toIntWithFixed(1.114); // 1.11
let num2 = toIntWithFixed(1); // 1
let num3 = toIntWithFixed("0"); // 0
let num4 = toIntWithFixed("0"); // 0
console.log(num1 + num2 + num3 + num4); // expected output 2.114
//but it returning `2.1100000000000003`