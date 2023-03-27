JS shows $$ in media player

So, trying to understand here… the problem was that I had the audio player’s code itself in there, where I really didn’t need it to be?
I don’t know what the problem was. You had the code in there which should have been fine, but you said you editted and saved it and it wasn’t saving on the site that everyone could see. I am not sure if you were editing the file wrong, not properly saving or if it was some kind of cache problem.
The way I had you install this now is actually better because it keeps the player’s code out of your HTML editor and allows you to worry about less code in the HTML editor to work with. Again, if at any time you need to tinker with the player JS code, you can instead go edit that file and don’t have to worry about your HTML editor.
From its HTML and CSS that I have in the HTML editor?
Correct, you still have the HTML and css in the HTML editor, so you would go there to edit those parts. Anything related to the JavaScript code however, you go to the audioplayer.js file.
And how would I get to this?
No idea… I assume you have access to it as some kind of static resource. You made the changes in there for the
calculateTime function, so I assume you knew how to edit it.
Ok well you would go there then to make your changes. Again I have no idea about how to access that file. I don’t use tumblr and you were the one that presented me with that URL to the file. I saw it had the correct edits in it, so I assumed you knew where to edit that.
Right. It’s still in there
How are we doing on the page load time? Seems pretty good still.