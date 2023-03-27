JS shows $$ in media player

JavaScript
121

Ok… so we need to discuss what I had you do. So you have that audio code over in that audioplayer.js file you posted earlier. In that file you had the changes that I suggested.

What we told your tumblr page to do is to link to that file. In other words, if you EVER need to change any script related to your audio player (to fix some other bug) you need to go over to where you posted that audioplayer.js file and change it there.

Do you understand?

122

To go over to where we just put in the script so I could change any script related to the player then…

123

No, where we put in that script tag is fine. Leave that alone. You need to go to the audioplayer.js file and make changes to that file.

You need to change https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js

124

This

 import lottieWeb from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lottie-web';
    class AudioPlayer extends HTMLElement {
      constructor() {
        super();
        const template = document.querySelector('template');
        const templateContent = template.content;
        const shadow = this.attachShadow({
          mode: 'open'
        });
        shadow.appendChild(templateContent.cloneNode(true));
      }
      connectedCallback() {
        everything(this);
      }
    }
    const everything = function(element) {
      const shadow = element.shadowRoot;
      const playIconContainer = shadow.getElementById('play-icon');
      const seekSlider = shadow.getElementById('seek-slider');
      const volumeSlider = shadow.getElementById('volume-slider');
      const muteIconContainer = shadow.getElementById('mute-icon');
      const audio = shadow.querySelector('audio');
      const durationContainer = shadow.getElementById('duration');
      const currentTimeContainer = shadow.getElementById('current-time');
      const outputContainer = shadow.getElementById('volume-output');
      let playState = 'play';
      let muteState = 'unmute';
      let raf = null;
      audio.src = element.getAttribute('data-src');
      const playAnimation = lottieWeb.loadAnimation({
        container: playIconContainer,
        path: 'https://maxst.icons8.com/vue-static/landings/animated-icons/icons/pause/pause.json',
        renderer: 'svg',
        loop: false,
        autoplay: false,
        name: "Play Animation",
      });
      const muteAnimation = lottieWeb.loadAnimation({
        container: muteIconContainer,
        path: 'https://maxst.icons8.com/vue-static/landings/animated-icons/icons/mute/mute.json',
        renderer: 'svg',
        loop: false,
        autoplay: false,
        name: "Mute Animation",
      });
      playAnimation.goToAndStop(14, true);
      const whilePlaying = () => {
        seekSlider.value = Math.floor(audio.currentTime);
        currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value);
        audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', `${seekSlider.value / seekSlider.max * 100}%`);
        raf = requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
      }
      const showRangeProgress = (rangeInput) => {
        if (rangeInput === seekSlider) audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', rangeInput.value / rangeInput.max * 100 + '%');
        else audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--volume-before-width', rangeInput.value / rangeInput.max * 100 + '%');
      }
      const calculateTime = (secs) => {
       const minutes = Math.floor(secs / 60);
       const seconds = Math.floor(secs % 60);
       const returnedSeconds = seconds < 10 ? `0${seconds}`:`${seconds}`;
       return `${minutes}:${returnedSeconds}`;
     }
      const displayDuration = () => {
        durationContainer.textContent = calculateTime(audio.duration);
      }
      const setSliderMax = () => {
        seekSlider.max = Math.floor(audio.duration);
      }
      const displayBufferedAmount = () => {
        const bufferedAmount = Math.floor(audio.buffered.end(audio.buffered.length - 1));
        audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--buffered-width', `${(bufferedAmount / seekSlider.max) * 100}%`);
      }
      if (audio.readyState > 0) {
        displayDuration();
        setSliderMax();
        displayBufferedAmount();
      } else {
        audio.addEventListener('loadedmetadata', () => {
          displayDuration();
          setSliderMax();
          displayBufferedAmount();
        });
      }
      playIconContainer.addEventListener('click', () => {
        if (playState === 'play') {
          audio.play();
          playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true);
          requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
          playState = 'pause';
        } else {
          audio.pause();
          playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
          cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
          playState = 'play';
        }
      });
      muteIconContainer.addEventListener('click', () => {
        if (muteState === 'unmute') {
          muteAnimation.playSegments([0, 15], true);
          audio.muted = true;
          muteState = 'mute';
        } else {
          muteAnimation.playSegments([15, 25], true);
          audio.muted = false;
          muteState = 'unmute';
        }
      });
      audio.addEventListener('progress', displayBufferedAmount);
      seekSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => {
        showRangeProgress(e.target);
        currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value);
        if (!audio.paused) {
          cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
        }
      });
      seekSlider.addEventListener('change', () => {
        audio.currentTime = seekSlider.value;
        if (!audio.paused) {
          requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
        }
      });
      volumeSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => {
        const value = e.target.value;
        showRangeProgress(e.target);
        outputContainer.textContent = value;
        audio.volume = value / 100;
      });
      if ('mediaSession' in navigator) {
        navigator.mediaSession.metadata = new MediaMetadata({
          title: 'Evenstar',
          artist: 'Howard Shore',
          album: 'The Lord of the Rings'
        });
        navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('play', () => {
          if (playState === 'play') {
            audio.play();
            playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true);
            requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
            playState = 'pause';
          } else {
            audio.pause();
            playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
            cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
            playState = 'play';
          }
        });
        navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('pause', () => {
          if (playState === 'play') {
            audio.play();
            playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true);
            requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
            playState = 'pause';
          } else {
            audio.pause();
            playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
            cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
            playState = 'play';
          }
        });
        navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekbackward', (details) => {
          audio.currentTime = audio.currentTime - (details.seekOffset || 10);
        });
        navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekforward', (details) => {
          audio.currentTime = audio.currentTime + (details.seekOffset || 10);
        });
        navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekto', (details) => {
          if (details.fastSeek && 'fastSeek' in audio) {
            audio.fastSeek(details.seekTime);
            return;
          }
          audio.currentTime = details.seekTime;
        });
        navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('stop', () => {
          audio.currentTime = 0;
          seekSlider.value = 0;
          audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', '0%');
          currentTimeContainer.textContent = '0:00';
          if (playState === 'pause') {
            playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
            cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
            playState = 'play';
          }
        });
      }
    }
    customElements.define('audio-player', AudioPlayer);
125

Correct that audioplayer.js file. Edit that, not your HTML editor.

126

Not sure if I’m following… that ^ is the corrected one.

127

Ok you have two places with code now. One is your tumblr HTML editor which you put in the <script> tag. The second place is the audioplayer.js file where you have that code you show there. Edit the audioplayer.js file, not the script tag.

1 Like
128

Hm, the .js file is already edited

129

Correct… I am just saying for the future. If you need to make FUTURE EDITS, edit the audioplayer.js file

130

Oh I see, ok. so I can now put in the script into this?

<script src="https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js" type="module"></script>

131

??? No you are done… you don’t need to do anything else. The player is on your site and working fine.

1 Like
132

Leave that file alone. It should be only for the player’s code.

1 Like
133

So what should I be having in my editor?

134

Nothing, you are done. It was just that one script line which you added.

1 Like
135

I’m not seeing the player though :sweat_smile:

136

When you are on the page, press and hold your ctrl key and press the F5 key a few times. This should cause your page to hard refresh

137

Ok I will try that when I’m back from lunch.

138

Ok well I see the player on multiple browsers, so it is there. Worst case scenario, close down your browser and reopen it and browse to your page. Or try using a different browser. You are probably experiencing a cache problem. But I can tell you, it is there.

1 Like
139

I understand. Just so you know, I only have its css and html along with the script tag we put in earlier. Nothing else.

1 Like
140

I see it now :slightly_smiling_face:. Many thanks @Martyr2 for keeping me on my wheels, and my head straight on working with this issue :sweat_smile: