JS shows $$ in media player

101

Ok, different approach. I want you to delete the entire audio code from its start <script> to its end </script> tag. Hit preview and save. This should completely remove the player from your site.

102

Just the script part?

103

Yes. We are going to add it back but in a different way

104

Ok done. So now it’s not there, as we want.

105

Ok do you see in that HTML edit a closing </body> tag at the bottom?

106

I see that, yes.

107

Add this line right above it, hit preview and then save.

<script src="https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js"></script>

108

Let me know when that is done

109

Ok done. Sorry took long, I was waiting for it to finish loading.

110

Hmmm… ok, take that same line and instead move it to right before the </head> tag at the top.

111

Ok, took long again.

112

Ok good… go to that line and make one subtle change…

<script type="module" src="https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js"></script>

113

Oh ok. I thought you were referring to the line you said to move to the head from </body> I don’t have the script type one in there…

114

We moved it from the </body> tag up into the head tag. So it should not be at the bottom anymore. I need you to add the type="module" change to the one at the top.

115

I understand. This is what I have right now

image

116

Ok so change it to what I showed above with type="module" in it.

117

Ok this then

<script src="https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js" type="module"></script>

118

Yes, that looks fine. Make sure to preview and save.

119

Perfect! Looks like it is working now

120

Oh cool! I don’t even have the script itself here yet lol.