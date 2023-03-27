JS shows $$ in media player

Ok, different approach. I want you to delete the entire audio code from its start
<script> to its end
</script> tag. Hit preview and save. This should completely remove the player from your site.
Ok, different approach. I want you to delete the entire audio code from its start
Just the script part?
Yes. We are going to add it back but in a different way
Ok done. So now it’s not there, as we want.
Ok do you see in that HTML edit a closing
</body> tag at the bottom?
I see that, yes.
Add this line right above it, hit preview and then save.
<script src="https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js"></script>
Let me know when that is done
Ok done. Sorry took long, I was waiting for it to finish loading.
Hmmm… ok, take that same line and instead move it to right before the
</head> tag at the top.
Ok, took long again.
Ok good… go to that line and make one subtle change…
<script type="module" src="https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js"></script>
Oh ok. I thought you were referring to the line you said to move to the head from
</body> I don’t have the script type one in there…
We moved it from the
</body> tag up into the head tag. So it should not be at the bottom anymore. I need you to add the
type="module" change to the one at the top.
I understand. This is what I have right now
Ok so change it to what I showed above with
type="module" in it.
Ok this then
<script src="https://static.tumblr.com/kupkt8n/E6ors4ufx/audioplayer.js" type="module"></script>
Yes, that looks fine. Make sure to preview and save.
Perfect! Looks like it is working now
Oh cool! I don’t even have the script itself here yet lol.