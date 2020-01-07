Js puzzle app with canvas

Hi everyone,
I am working on a puzzle app and I am stuck at one point: when a tile is clicked it is being changed with the same tile and after many clicks, all tiles are the same. Here is my code:
(function () {
var canvas = document.getElementById("puzzleCanvas"),
context = canvas.getContext("2d"),
img = document.createElement("img"),
mouseDown = false,
hasText = true,
clearCanvas = function () {
if (hasText) {
context.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
hasText = false;
}
};
context.fillText("Drop an image here", 240, 200);
img.addEventListener("load", drawTiles,
false);
canvas.addEventListener("mouseup", function (evt) {
mouseDown = false;
}, false);
canvas.addEventListener("mousedown", function (evt) {
clearCanvas();
mouseDown = true;
context.beginPath();
}, false);
canvas.addEventListener("dragover", function (evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
}, false);
canvas.addEventListener("drop", function (evt) {
var files = evt.dataTransfer.files;
if (files.length > 0) {
var file = files[0];
if (file.type.indexOf("image") != -1&&typeof FileReader !== "undefined" ) {
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = function (evt) {
img.src = evt.target.result;
};
reader.readAsDataURL(file);
}
}
evt.preventDefault();
}, false);
var boardSize=canvas.width;
var tileCount=3;
var tileSize=boardSize/tileCount;
var clickLocation=new Object;
clickLocation.x=0;
clickLocation.y=0;
var emptyLoc=new Object;
emptyLoc.x=0;
emptyLoc.y=0;
var rezolvat=false;
var boardParts;
setBoard();
canvas.onclick = function(e) {
clickLocation.x = Math.floor((e.pageX - this.offsetLeft) / tileSize);
clickLocation.y = Math.floor((e.pageY - this.offsetTop) / tileSize);
if (distance(clickLocation.x, clickLocation.y, emptyLoc.x, emptyLoc.y) == 1) {
slideTile(emptyLoc, clickLocation);
drawTiles();
}
if (rezolvat) {
setTimeout(function() {alert("You solved it!");}, 500);
}
};
function setBoard(){
boardParts=new Array(tileCount);
for (var k=0; k<tileCount; ++k){
boardParts[k]=new Array(tileCount);
for(var m=0; m<tileCount; ++m){
boardParts[k][m]=new Object;
boardParts[k][m].x=(tileCount-1)-k;
boardParts[k][m].y=(tileCount-1)-m;
}
}
emptyLoc.x = boardParts[tileCount - 1][tileCount - 1].x;
emptyLoc.y = boardParts[tileCount - 1][tileCount - 1].y;
rezolvat=false;
}
function drawTiles()
{
context.clearRect(0,0, boardSize, boardSize);
for(var i=0; i<tileCount; ++i)
{
for(j=0; j<tileCount; ++j)
{
var x=boardParts[i][j].x;
var y=boardParts[i][j].y;
if(j!=emptyLoc.y || i!=emptyLoc.x||rezolvat==true){
context.drawImage(img, x*tileSize, y*tileSize, tileSize, tileSize, i*tileSize, j*tileSize, tileSize, tileSize);
}
}
}
}
function distance(x1, y1, x2, y2){
return Math.abs(x1-x2)+Math.abs(y1-y2);
}
function slideTile(toLocation, fromLocation)
{
if(!rezolvat){
boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].x=boardParts[fromLocation.x][fromLocation.y].x;
boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].y=boardParts[fromLocation.x][fromLocation.y].y;
boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].x=tileCount-1;
boardParts[toLocation.x][toLocation.y].y=tileCount-1;
toLocation.x=fromLocation.x;
toLocation.y=fromLocation.y;
verificaRez();
}
}
function verificaRez()
{
var flag=true;
for(var i=0; i<tileCount; ++i){
for(var j=0; j<tileCount; ++j){
if(boardParts[i][j].x!=i||boardParts[i][j].y!=j){
flag=false;
}
}
}
rezolvat=flag;
}
})();