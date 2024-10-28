Js/php script no more working

I have a js code to include a
div from one mywebsite (A) to another one (B).
In (A) php code I set a variable $baseurl=“$thatwebsite/path-in-that-website/”, in this way I have the same code for local and remote (too long to explain here, unless you ask). And in a php page of (A) I have a div (with id="someid) that contains books of a given writer, linked using as base the above variable ($baseurl) + what is specific of that link.
In the footer of (B) I call a js in this structure:
var base_url_websiteA = "<?php echo "$thatwebsite"; ?>";
$( "#someid" ).load(base_url + "/specific-path #thatID" );
Today I have rewritten the php code to automatize files listed and linked, and that code works only in (A), non more in (B). because in (B) the variable $thatwebsite is not recognized, and the path is wholly related to (B).
The variable $thatwebsite is defined in the php pages of (B) (in the head of each page), the js script is at the bottom of each page.
Should I provide further info?
I’m not sure but it seems a js problem, and not a php one: I’m wrong?
And what should I do?
Thank you!